DC Releases SDCC K.O. Ashcan For Local Comic Shop Day 2025

DC Comics releases San Diego Comic-Con K.O. ashcan for Local Comic Shop Day 2025 in two months

Article Summary DC Comics releases SDCC K.O. Ashcan for Local Comic Shop Day 2025 with exclusive covers and pricing.

Marvel, Titan, Image, and more offer unique LCSD variant issues and collectible editions this September.

Special giveaways, retailer deals, and limited bonus swag featured from Scholastic, Dark Horse, Oni Press and more.

Exclusive tees, pins, tote bags, and vendor discounts launch to support brick-and-mortar comic retailers nationwide.

Back in June, Bleeding Cool ran a complete list of Local Comic Shop Day items being offered to brick-and-mortar comic book stores for the 27th of September 2025. One month out we have some updates. That includes a standard edition and a foil edition of the DC Comics K.O. Ashcan that was handed out at San Diego Comic-Con, now with a colour cover for $1.99 and a foil cover for $9.99. Titan Comics has added a Conan The Barbarian: Scourge Of The Serpent #1 edition with Roberto De la Torre black-and-white wraparound variant cover for $4.99. And we have a look at the Spider-Man '94 cover and Ultimate Hawkeye from Marvel and the Everything Dying And Dead cover from Tiny Onion/Image Comics now with spot gold foil on the text and frame. There is also an added 20% vendor discount for Gemini Comic Supply.

DC K.O. ASHCAN #1 2025 LCSD EXCLUSIVE CVR A JAVI FERNANDEZ

DC K.O. ASHCAN #1 2025 LCSD EXCLUSIVE CVR B JAVI FERNANDEZ FOIL VAR

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts!

CONAN THE BARBARIAN SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT #1 (OF 4) CVR J ROBERTO DE LA TORRE LCSD EXCLUSIVE INKS WRAPAROUND VAR (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Ivan Gil (CA) Roberto de la Torre

SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF THE FREE COMIC BOOK DAY CONAN SPECIAL! WRITTEN BY MODERN CONAN GREAT JIM ZUB! CONAN OF CIMMERIA has encountered Stygian sorcery and snake-sent creatures many times in his grand adventures, but he has never faced the true unspeakable power of SET…until NOW. The serpent god's influence coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will weave together to answer a chilling question of past and present – What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it's begun, can it be stopped? $4.99

MARVEL COMICS

SPIDER-MAN '94 #1 Local Comic Shop Day Variant

Local Comic Shop Day Items & Exclusives! This LCSD Logo Variant will actually be released in Early September to raise awareness of LCSD. Available to All Retailers.

• Distributor: Penguin Random House

• GOLD SPONSOR

SPIDER-MAN '94 #1 ComicsPRO Local Comic Shop Day Variant

Only Available to Registered Retailers! Limited to 500 units, allocations may occur. This LCSD Logo Variant will actually be released in Early September to raise awareness of LCSD. Details: Order at comicspro.org. Dates: TBA.

• Distributor: ComicsPRO

• GOLD SPONSOR

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1 Local Comic Shop Day Variant

Local Comic Shop Day Items & Exclusives! Releases 9/24/2025 for Local Comic Shop Day. Available to All Retailers.

• Distributor: Penguin Random House

• GOLD SPONSOR

TINY ONION

Everything Dead & Dying #1 Local Comic Shop Day Variant

Jack Chandler is the sole survivor of the zombie apocalypse in his rural farming community, but rather than eliminate them, he has chosen to continue living alongside the undead — including the husband and adopted daughter he fought so hard to have. But when his town is discovered by outsiders, Jack suddenly becomes the one thing standing in the way of his family and those who hope to kill them for good. Eisner Award-nominated creators Tate Brombal (Barbalien, Batgirl) and Jacob Phillips (That Texas Blood, Newburn) team up for a haunting, rural character piece set during a zombie outbreak, best described as The Walking Dead meets Essex County. MSRP: $5.99.

• Distributor: Lunar Distribution

• BRONZE SPONSOR

ONI PRESS

EC Catacomb of Torment #1 LCSD Silver Foil Jay Stephens Homage Cover

Local Comic Shop Day Exclusive Cover! Limited to 1000 units, allocations may occur. FOC: 8/18/25 OPEN ORDER. Only Available to Registered Storefronts. Details: UPC 64985600846600199. Printed Price $19.99.

• Distributor: Lunar Distribution

• GOLD SPONSOR

DREN PRODUCTIONS

DREN PRODUCTIONS

AXA #1 LCSD Exclusive Cover

First 50 stores to order will receive a bonus grab bag of SWAG, including AXA bookmarks, magnets, stickers etc. "Reprinting the classic comics by Romero from the 1970s and 80s. Axa, a spirited woman in the year 2080, can no longer endure the oppressive order of the Domed City, a utopia built to protect the remnants of humanity after the Great Contamination. Driven by a thirst for freedom, she escapes to the wild, uncharted territories beyond. As a nomadic adventurer in the devastated outside world, Axa encounters a diverse array of survivors and challenges, forging a new, exhilarating life far from the confines of civilization. This exclusive cover, is of Romero's original black and white artwork from the series, colorized into this stunning and epic looking art." Only available to Registered LCSD Retailers. Details: Wholesale – $2.99, Retail – $9.99.

• Distributor: retailers.drenproductions.com

• GOLD SPONSOR

Flesh-Eating Cheerleaders from Outer Space #1 LCSD Exclusive Cover

First 50 stores to order will receive a bonus grab bag of SWAG, including Flesh-Eating Cheerleaders bookmarks, magnets, stickers etc. Grab this exclusive cover by Kevin McCoy for Flesh-Eating Cheerleaders #1. When a meteor crashes in the middle of campus, the students at Pullman University don't realize they are being invaded. These space creatures can inhabit and take over the human body. So, what happens when a group of cheerleaders is caught in the middle? They become these flesh-eating cannibals, of course. Soon, the problem isn't going to be the creatures … it's going to be the monsters that these cheerleaders become." Open order for All Retailers. Details: Wholesale – $2.99, Retail – $9.99.

• Distributor: retailers.drenproductions.com

• GOLD SPONSOR

IGNITION PRESS

THE BEAUTY BOOK ONE LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY EDITION

The iconic, innovative comic book series The Beauty returns to stores with a brand new edition, just in time for the television adaptation being produced by Ryan Murphy and debuting on FX in this Fall! Relive the first spellbinding story arc of The Beauty, as well as a selection of stories that expands the world. The first of three all-new editions collecting the entire original series, this volume includes the first eleven issues, co-written by series creators Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, with art by Haun, Mike Huddleston, Brett Weldele, and Stephen Green. FOC: 8/25/25 OPEN ORDER. Local Comic Shop Day Exclusive! DIRECT MARKET ONLY – EARLY RELEASE. Details: ISBN- 9781968063009. Trade Paperback $19.99 Retail.

• Distributor: Penguin Random House

• BRONZE SPONSOR

AMP COMICS

The Dusk #1 LCSD Pete Woods

The city of Blackstone is propped up by corruption and fear. Public defender Jaime Nuñez—former baseball hero, now a divorced dad—has tried his best, but the criminal justice system targets the weak and poor. So Jaime has chosen a more direct way to make a difference: as the masked hero known as The Dusk. When his newly inherited wealth garners him an invite to an elegant gathering of the city's elite, he decides to confront corruption at the highest levels, unaware of the secrets that await him. Retail: $4.99. Initial Due Date: 7/24/2025. FOC Date: 8/18/2025. In-Store Date: 9/24/2025. UPC: 78430055754800121. Product Code: 0725MP620. Local Comic Shop Day Exclusive Cover!

• Distributor: Lunar Distribution

• BRONZE SPONSOR

Stake Presents: Jessamy #1 LCSD Early Edition KissKiss

It started with a whisper… In the mid-18th century, rumors of monsters eating slaves spread from an American tavern across the Atlantic. In the hidden world of Stake, where vampires are real and secrecy is survival, ancient enforcer Jessamy is sent to the New World to investigate. Tasked with protecting the fragile balance between humans and vampires, she must uncover the truth behind a plantation cloaked in blood and myth. Set 250 years before Angel "Stake" Beltran Stinson's story begins, Stake Presents: Jessamy dives into the secret history of the hit series. The early edition includes sepia interiors for that 18th-century feel! Retail: $4.99. Initial Due Date: 7/24/2025. FOC Date: 8/18/2025. In-Store Date: 9/24/2025. UPC: 78430055756200141. Product Code: 0725MP646. Local Comic Shop Day Early Edition!

• Distributor: Lunar Distribution

• BRONZE SPONSOR

COMICSBURGH

The Edge #1 with Gatefold Cover

Infected by the super steroid The Edge, Revenant is on a rampage to eliminate Richard Tartabull. Can the strike team placed between them stop Revenant? Or will they all spread the infection of The Edge further? This will feature a Gatefold cover. Available to All Retailers.

• Distributor: Diamond Comics Distributors

• BRONZE SPONSOR

IDW

Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 Local Comic Shop Day Variant

One last starship remains to fight for the future…unless a resurrected James T. Kirk dooms it first. Fresh off the run Screen Rant calls one of "the greatest eras in the history of Star Trek comics," writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly along with rising star and artist Adrián Bonilla (Alkaios, Let Her Be Evil), now bring you a new mission the likes of which comics have never seen before. For seven centuries, the United Federation of Planets brought together the entire Galaxy with peace, stability, enlightenment, and the promise of mutual protection. And then, in one terrible moment, it all crumbled in an event known as THE BURN, a Galaxy-wide disastrous event in which dilithium has gone inert, causing the detonation of every active warp core. The only ship remaining is a hack-and-slash Enterprise-Omega and its ragtag crew. Facing a true Wild West in space, the crew will need to make use of what few resources they have to uphold Starfleet's mission of unity across the universe…and Captain Kirk will have to face a future without the Federation he loved so dearly… FOC: 8/18/25 OPEN ORDER. The Federation has fallen. Hope is fading. Details: UPC 82771403458500171.

• Distributor: Penguin Random House

• BRONZE SPONSOR

MAD CAVE / PAPERCUTZ

HEROBEAR AND THE KID LCSD SPECIAL

(W/A/CA) Mike Kunkel. Herobear and the Kid return! Tyler discovers a special comic he's been searching for. Unable to pay for it, he instead creates his own comic about Herobear and trades it with the store owner, who is surprised to get it signed and delivered by the actual real-life Herobear. Retail: $2.99. Initial Due Date: 7/24/2025. FOC Date: 8/18/2025. In-Store Date: 9/24/2025. UPC: 60196140496000111. Product Code: 0725PZ725. BONUS: Download Your Digital Copy Now!

• Distributor: Lunar Distribution

• BRONZE SPONSOR

MASSIVE

DETECTIVE KAIJU #4 C LCSD SECRET REVEAL VARIANT

LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY SECRET REVEAL COVER! From the pages of the fan-favorite series "Quested" comes a noir comic of epic proportion! Detective Kaiju the hardboiled investigator gets his own mini-series with Quested's Michael Calero (American Psycho) and Kit Wallis (High On Life) reuniting on the 4-part murder mystery. In this final installment, Detective Kaiju's investigation comes to a dramatic close as he finds himself at the heart of a conspiracy of epic proportions. Will the gargantuan gumshoe survive a good ol' fashioned brawl with the unstoppable MECHATANTEI? Due Date: 7/24/2025. FOC: 8/25/2025.

• Distributor: LUNAR DISTRIBUTION

SCHOLASTIC

SPECIAL PRE-PACKS OF POPULAR KIDS GRAPHIC NOVELS

Fill your kids section with these easy hits for Local Comic Shop Day! GRAPHIX BACKLIST PACK: ISBN 979-8-225-04897-6. List Price: $51.96. 1 copy each: Allergic, Invisible, Sunny Side Up, Nat Enough. GRAPHIX BESTSELLERS PACK: ISBN 979-8-225-04899-0. List Price: $66.95. 1 copy each: Dog Man, Bone, Smile, Baby-Sitters Club, Five Nights at Freddy's. GRAPHIX MANGA PACK: ISBN 979-8-225-04898-3. List Price: $49.96. 1 copy each: Unico vol. 1, Unico vol. 2, Hikaru in the Light vol. 1, Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms vol. 1. Place your orders with your Scholastic Rep or by emailing: KAlbertson@scholastic.com.

• Distributor: Scholastic

• GOLD SPONSOR

SCHOLASTIC – Graphix 20th Anniversary LCSD Giveaway

Celebrate 20 years of graphic novels for kids with gifts and giveaways featuring fan-favorite characters from Scholastic Graphix. The first 200 stores to register will receive: A Graphix tote bag, Pack of Graphix samplers, Pack of Graphix Activity books, Pack of Cartoonists Club bookmarks, Pack of Snowlands preview samplers, Advance copy of Miss Camper, Advance copy of Winging it. Free Gift to First 200 Registered Storefronts.

• GOLD SPONSOR

SCHOLASTIC – Cartoonist Club Bookplates

Signed by Raina Telgemeier & Scott McCloud. Free Gift to First 40 Registered Storefronts. 5 per pack.

• GOLD SPONSOR

DRAWN & QUARTERLY

MELVIN MONSTER OMNIBUS x2

John Stanley's beloved classic now available in paperback. Now collected in an omnibus paperback, John Stanley's Melvin Monster is about a good-natured monster boy whose sweet personality belies his monstrous appearance. Melvin just wants to be good, go to school, and do as he is told. Melvin's sunny optimism makes him an oddball outcast in his Monsterville community, where he disappoints his parents, "Mummy" and "Baddy," with his irrepressible sunny disposition, and also continually escapes the wrath of their pet alligator Cleopatra who only wants to eat Melvin whole. Gag after gag, the acclaimed mid-century cartoonist Stanley sets Melvin up in fairly quotidian situations that spiral into hilarious ridiculousness, with a ferociously frenetic comedic timing. $49.90 Retail Value. Free Gift to First 200 Registered Storefronts.

• GOLD SPONSOR

HARPER COLLINS

Warriors: The Prophecies Begins Volume 3 Promo Gift Pack

Free to the first 100 registered retailers: Character mask from Warriors: The Prophecies Begin by Erin Hunter, Scarlet Morning promotional poster with art by best-selling comics creator ND Stevenson, and Two free Graphic Novels: Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #1, Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #2.

• BRONZE SPONSOR

DARK HORSE

Minor Threats Promotional Package

Sign up for Local Comic Shop Day 2025 to receive exclusive merch from Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum's hit superhero saga, Minor Threats! The first 100 retailers that sign up for Local Comic Shop Day will receive an exclusive Minor Threats promotional package which will feature promotional posters, buttons, signed items, exclusive comics, and more from your favorite Minor Threats series and spinoffs like Barfly, The Brood, Welcome to Twilight, and Arche vs. Minor Threats. Oswalt and Blum are also serving as the first ever Ambassadors for the event, which takes place on September 27, so keep an eye out for more videos and promotion! H E E T & P U B L I S H E R PRIZES!

MACMILLAN CHILDREN'S

Publishing Prize Pack Featuring stickers, merch, and gifts from First Second and 23rd St. Books. Free Gift to First 100 Registered Storefronts.

• BRONZE SPONSOR

WATTPAD/WEBTOON

Free WEBTOON Unscrolled Promo Poster Pack

Gift Pack Includes: (1) 11×17" poster for stores & (5) 5×7" prints for fans from popular series like Chasing Red, Love 4 a Walk, Death of a Pop Star. Free Gift to the first 400 Registered retailers from Wattpad WEBTOON Studios.

• BRONZE SPONSOR

LCSD MERCH

Tees

This item raises funds for ComicsPRO. Buy some for your staff, or sell in store! Screenprinted on fashion tees (not Gildan blanks). Sizes XS-4XL. Things by Dave is our contractor on this item, they are running a pre-order through their website. Orders will be filled in Early September 2025. Pre-Order Here: XS-XL – $12.50 each, 2XL- $15 each, 3xl & 4xl – $17.50 each. MSRP: $24.99. https://thingsbydave.com/collections/comicspro. More T-shirt Designs Coming This Summer!

• Available to all retailers at comicspro.org

Tote Bags

Cotton printed totes are a great upsell at the counter, or a way to reward customers who make large purchases. This awesome item raises funds for ComicsPRO. Buy some for your staff, or sell to customers! Pre-Order Here: $6 Net. SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL COMIC SHOP. Things by Dave is our contractor on this item, they are running a pre-order through their website. Orders will be filled in Early September 2025. https://thingsbydave.com/collections/comicspro.

• Available to all retailers at comicspro.org

2025 Enamel Pins!

At low wholesale cost, these pins can easily be resold for $7.99 and up. This awesome item raises funds for ComicsPRO. Buy some for your staff, or sell to customers! Pre-Order Here: Support Pin — $3.50 net each, Limited Edition (500units) Hero Pin –$4.00 net each, or Bundle of 10 Support Pins for $30! https://thingsbydave.com/collections/comicspro.

• Available to all retailers at comicspro.org

