DC Reveals The Canon Future Of The Arrowverse (Spoilers)

The TV series may be ending. But DC's Legends Of The Tomorrow, naturally, has its future planned out. In a well-timed move, this week sees DC Comics publish the third issue of their comic book series Earth-Prime, which visits the worlds of the CW TV series known as The Arrowverse. Which begins with a scene with the Palmer family in 2022's Star City, set in the very near future…

As well as checking up with Kayla and Mick Rory…

As well as Kendra Saunders, Carter Hall and their kid Alda. Because she is a thing now too.

But then the comic book jumps forward twenty-seven years, and tells a canon tale of the Arrowverse to come. Revealing what happened to characters, basically, long after their television series got cancelled and the kids grew up.

With a nostalgic trip back to what once was and now, courtesy of Warner Bros., what will never be.

And Firestorm's daughter now runs S.T.A.R. Labs. Previously Martina Jackson was seen in a photo as the future daughter of Jefferson Jackson and was named after Martin Stein, the former other half of Firestorm. Though Jackson always called him "Gray"… genetic gestalt transfer in the Arrowverse?

Mick Rory, the pyromaniac supervillain Heat Wave and formerly a sci-fi romance novelist under the pen name Rebecca Silver. And Kendra and CArter's daughter, Alda, is already a new Hawkwoman.

Characters continue to keep the legacies in their families, as the franchise branches out even without a television series, it can go everywhere and everywhen. No wonder people are going to get rather confused.

EARTH-PRIME #3 (OF 6) LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CVR A KIM JACINTO

(W) Lauren Fields, Daniel Park (A) Paul Pelletier, Andrew Hennessy (CA) Kim Jacinto

Hold on to your Beebos, everyone! Ray Palmer assembles the retired Legends for one last go-round after he learns Mick Rory's Necrian children have been kidnapped by a group of mysterious Necrian assassins. But is this universe-spanning mission really what it seems?

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 05/03/2022