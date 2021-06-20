DC Rewind – Five Infinite Frontier #1 Gossipy Spoilers

Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran some Infinite Frontier rumours and gossip. This week sees the publication of Infinite Frontier #1. Feel free to compare and contrast, the original runs below, with a few new images from the preview this week replacing the unlettered images and pages from before. The text remains the same…

Infinite Frontier #1 is out in three weeks, and you know the drill. Bleeding Cool has learned a few things, on top of everything Josh Willaimson said about the event series. How Infinite Frontier is Act One of his DC Comics master plan. On just how he is bringing back Connor Hawke and Roy Harper. That "worlds will live." And that he was initially going to quit DC before Infinite Frontier happened. Okay, so on with the spoilers…

1. The Multiverse Is Mainstream. Infinite Frontier #1 kicks off a new mini-series by Josh Williamson, which amongst other aspects, looks at the impacts of crossovers on the population of Earth – all the Earths across the new multiverse. Specifically, everyone now knows that multiverses exist, which is not the kind of thing anyone should worry about. The multiverse is mainstream. This also includes the creative cast of the comic book themselves, with writer Josh Williamson, artist Xermanico, colourist Romula Fajardo Jr, letterer Tom Napolitano, editor Diego Lopez, group editor Jamie S Rich (even though in our universe he's left DC Comics), EIC Marie Javins (presumably back from Hawaii), and publisher Jim Lee commenting in the comic book pages about a speech Superman made to the world about the existence of the Multiverse. And what it means for them too. And you thought Dark Metal was Dark Meta.

2. The Multiverse Is A Conspiracy. This means, of course, some believe that it's all a conspiracy., made up by the superheroes to trick humanity or corporations into selling new Beatles remixes of classic songs like Across The Multiverse.

3. Batman's Dad's Not Dead. The Thomas Wayne version of Batman is still around but finds himself crashing onto an Earth in a spaceship, in the fashion of Superman, and is found by Jonathan and Marth Kent. One version of them, anyway.

4. Roy Harper's Not Dead. What is Roy Harper's place in this world? Should he even be there? Who thinks he doesn't belong? Revived by Batman and the Black Lantern ring, look for some messy overspill.

5. Crisis Upon Crisis. The Justice League Incarnate of The Totality, led by President Superman, is there to stop new Crisis events from happening. They might even have room for Thomas Wayne in that. But they will fail. There is a new Crisis coming, with plenty of familiar characters from the old one.