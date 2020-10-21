DC Shows Off Wonder Woman Earth One Vol 3 Artwork But Not Well Enough

DC Comics have decided to show off some of Yanick Pacquette's work on the upcoming Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol 3 that you first read about in Bleeding Cool. But is there better artwork they could have shown? We thing so. This is the artwork that DC decided best represented the title, to get people excited.

All very pretty, but basically lots of people standing around in a forest with only a glimpse of something more action-oriented at the very end. Here's a Bleeding Cool look at the book that's might potraya the more… epic nature of the final volume. Full-scalke war, Cyclops, centaurs, eagles, robots, Amazons – DC Comics, feel free to include it in your marketing of your graphic novel. I mean, Bleeding Cool isn't one of your official media partners,. this shouldn't be our job.

That's a bit more like it, right? Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol 3 is published in March 2021.

Over its first two volumes, Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette's Wonder Woman: Earth One series has garnered acclaim from fans and critics alike with its vivid, modern day reimaging of Diana's Golden Age origins. Next year, the creative team returns with a third and final volume that finds Diana returning home to Paradise Island in an attempt to fend off a full-scale assault by one of her classic adversaries. Now queen of the Amazons, Diana finds herself venturing through Paradise Island to enlist help from the different clans and assemble the full united force of the island's legendary warriors for the first time in a millennium. The reason? Max Lord, who back in Man's World is readying a massive attack on Wonder Woman's home using his legions of deadly A.R.E.S. suits. For any chance of victory, Diana will need the help of every Amazonian clan. However, not all of them are willing to accept her place as queen—like Artemis and the New Spartans! Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3 won't see print until March 2021, but as a special Wonder Woman Day treat, we're pleased to give you an early sneak peek at this climactic volume featuring your first look at Paquette's bow-wielding Artemis and her clan.