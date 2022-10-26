DC Spoils Batman #129 Cliffhanger Before We Got A Chance To Read It

Batman spoilers beware! I only just posted an article looking at Marvel Comics' unbelievable cliffhanger to X-Terminators #2, given that it is told in flashback, and in the present everyone seems fine. Well DC Comics must have looked at that and said "hold my Gotham IPA". Because, in the preview for Batman #130, released today, and as textless as it is, they utterly spoil the ending of next week's Batman #129. Presumably. Oh well, in for a penny. Chip Zdarsky can't blame me for this one.

Because Batman #130 begins with Bruce Wayne blowing up his Batplane in mid-air. Presumably how #129 ends, though we didn't know how it blew up. But now we will.

But also surviving the fall into Arctic or Antarctic wastelands.

The Arctic, it seems, because that's where Superman's Fortress of Solitude is located. And where Robin is. Superman and Robin are both fine.

And so is Batman. But they are not alone. Failsafe is on the hunt! Superman should take him easily, right? Batman also feels bad about the long-past death of a Robin.

Looks like Failsafe is dragging Superman behind him. As Batman and Robin do their best 1966 schtick… think clean thoughts, chum.

Is he going to shoot Robin again? Is that a Three Jokers bit?

Or just Batman? I wonder if I can get Jude Terror to do his relettering jobs… If you want any more spoilers, I guess, you'll have to go to the bars of New York Comic Con…

BATMAN #129 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe has countered every move Batman and the Justice League have attempted. Is the Dark Knight out of options on…Earth? The bestselling Failsafe arc continues! In the back-up, we travel back to the early years of the Dark Knight Detective, revisiting his most psychedelic/mind-breaking period and the dawn of his backup protection system…ZUR-EN-ARRH!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/1/2022

BATMAN #130 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option…will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! The early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continues!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/6/2022