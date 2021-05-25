DC Teases Justice Society Of America with Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch

It's Justice Society Of America time! We mentioned that the Stargirl Spring Break Special out today from DC Comics was promising a new Stargirl comic book series with a new Stargirl #1. The creative team was indeterminate. Not so much for the other book being promised, and that has been a very long time coming. When Geoff Johns and Gary Frank wrote and drew the DC Rebirth Special, Johns included the revived Justice Society Of America, the JSA, having their history rewritten back into the DC Universe, after being wiped out by the New 52. They even included them in an hourglass on the back cover to underline it.

In Doomsday Clock, also by Johns and Frank, the history of the JSA was prominent, their disappearance being pinned on the actions of Dr Manhattan. They then also appeared in time-travel stories in Justice League and more recently references being made about them in Infinite Frontier #0. But in today's Stargirl Spring Break Special we get more, a lot more. Taking advantage of the character's association with the JSA, we get an epilogue scene with old Green Arrow villain Clock King up against Per Degaton, one of the six original members of the Injustice Society, set in 1940, but with time travel on the agenda.

And then a double-page splash that will have set Justice Society fans cheering.

The history of the Justice Society Of America, laid out as a prologue – for what is to come. Written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Bryan Hitch – as if that is their next big project together.

Could this be the case? It's been quite some time…

STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TODD NAUCK

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck

Legendary comics writer Geoff Johns returns to his breakthrough hero, Stargirl, in this special one-shot illustrated by Todd Nauck! Courtney Whitmore's spring break plans aren't like your average high schooler's. Instead of hanging out with friends, she's heading out on an adventure with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E., and teaming up with his former team, the Seven Soldiers of Victory! The Soldiers are forced to reunite again to unearth the secret eighth Soldier of Victory, but what other secrets lie buried, and what does it all mean for Courtney's future as Stargirl?

Retail: $5.99

Thanks to Rod for the Hourman/Clock King clear up.