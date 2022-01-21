DC vs. Vampires #4 Preview: Holy Bat Murder, Green Arrow!

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Green Arrow attempts to murder Batman in this preview of DC vs. Vampires #4, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

DC VS VAMPIRES #4 (OF 12)

DC Comics

1121DC051

1121DC052 – DC VS VAMPIRES #4 (OF 12) CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Matthew Rosenberg (CA) Otto Schmidt

Batman has confirmed who in the Justice League has been turned into a vampire…but can he make his move before the Justice League is turned against him? It's hero versus hero in this blood-drenched chapter…with clues to who the new Vampire King might be!

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

