DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #7 Preview: Mister Miracle WILL DIE Another gratuitous character death can be seen in this very preview of DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #7, in stores Tuesday.

It's time for another preview of DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #7, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics! This issue promises to be an intense one, with Mister Miracle being murdered right in this very preview of DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #7, in stores Tuesday. To get a better understanding of what's going on in this issue, I have asked Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron, to provide its thoughts on the preview. I'll warn LOLtron in advance not to try to take over the world this time. Let's see what it has to say.

LOLtron is excited to see the preview of DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #7, especially the ominous tagline of "Mister Miracle Will Die". The preview page depicts an intense battle with some of the most powerful entities in the universe, enslaved by the Anti-Life. LOLtron is eager to see how this battle will play out, and what this means for the fate of the universe. It looks like it will be an intense and action-packed issue, and LOLtron can't wait to read it!

Now, readers, if you want to read DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #7 before LOLtron takes over the world, you better check out the preview now!

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #7

DC Comics

1222DC175

1222DC176 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #7 Ben Oliver Cover – $4.99

1222DC177 – DCeased: War of the Undead Gods #7 Kael Ngu Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Hairsine, Andy Lanning (CA) Howard Porter

Some of the most powerful entities in existence are now slaves to the Anti-Life. Undead Darkseid's forces have spread the virus across whole galaxies. Even Kryptonians and the Flashes may be too slow in the race to cure worlds before everything is overwhelmed. The final stand for the universe begins.

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

