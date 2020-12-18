DC's Infinite Frontier #0 Official With Snyder, Bendis, Johns, Tynion

Bleeding Cool has been talking about this over-sized one-shot relaunch of the DC Comics Universe for March 2nd 2021 for some time, a way of loosening the continuity strings that follows Death Metal and Future State. We called it DC Omniverse as a place holder, yesterday we learned it was called Infinite Frontier. Today DC Comics has made it official, with DC's Infinite Frontier #0 by Brian Bendis, Geoff Johns, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Josh Williamson, Becky Cloonan, John Timms, Alex Maleev, Jamal Igle, Philip Kennedy Johnson, Todd Nauck, Jorge Jimenez, Alitha Martinez, Michael W Conrad, and more with a cover by Dan Jurgens and Mikel Janín.
Here are the creative teams, each with a story in the book setting up what is to come.
- Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, and James Tynion IV with John Timms
- Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez
- Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad with Alitha Martinez
- Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck
- Joshua Williamson and Alex Maleev
- James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Jamal Igle
As well as kicking off these storylines:
- An unthinkable, unexpected attack by the Joker makes him the target of a worldwide dragnet with ex-cop Jim Gordon in hot pursuit in the ongoing series The Joker by James Tynion IV and Guillem March.
- Spinning out of her breakout appearances in Future State: Wonder Woman and Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman, a young Yara Flor begins the search for her destiny and connection to the Amazons.
- It's orientation day at Titans Tower as Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval introduce a new group of teen heroes (including the future Red X) to the original New Teen Titans, setting the table for the duo's Teen Titans Academy series in March.
- The adventures of the Justice League continue (beginning with Justice League #59), now written by Brian Michael Bendis with David Marquez, with new JL members, including Black Adam, Hippolyta, and Naomi
- Wonder Woman ventures into the "godsphere," creating an exciting new storyline by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad and Travis Moore, continuing in March's Wonder Woman #770
- Award-winning writer Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck tell an all-new Stargirl story.
"Infinite Frontier #0 really feels like the beginning of a new era of DC Comics, a time when anything is possible," said writer Joshua Williamson. "We're taking the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal and combining it with the best things we love as storytellers about the DC Universe, resulting in bold, fun, and exciting new directions. There are a lot of teases to new storylines, surprises, and mysteries for the year set up in Infinite Frontier #0 that you won't want to miss."
At $5.99 for the main cover version and $6.99 for the card stock variant, this book will be available at all comic book stores and participating digital retailers on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.