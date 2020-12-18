DC's Infinite Frontier #0 Official With Snyder, Bendis, Johns, Tynion

Bleeding Cool has been talking about this over-sized one-shot relaunch of the DC Comics Universe for March 2nd 2021 for some time, a way of loosening the continuity strings that follows Death Metal and Future State. We called it DC Omniverse as a place holder, yesterday we learned it was called Infinite Frontier. Today DC Comics has made it official, with DC's Infinite Frontier #0 by Brian Bendis, Geoff Johns, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Josh Williamson, Becky Cloonan, John Timms, Alex Maleev, Jamal Igle, Philip Kennedy Johnson, Todd Nauck, Jorge Jimenez, Alitha Martinez, Michael W Conrad, and more with a cover by Dan Jurgens and Mikel Janín.

Here are the creative teams, each with a story in the book setting up what is to come.

Joshua Williamson, Scott Snyder, and James Tynion IV with John Timms

Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez

Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad with Alitha Martinez

Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck

Joshua Williamson and Alex Maleev

James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Jamal Igle

As well as kicking off these storylines:

An unthinkable, unexpected attack by the Joker makes him the target of a worldwide dragnet with ex-cop Jim Gordon in hot pursuit in the ongoing series The Joker by James Tynion IV and Guillem March.

Spinning out of her breakout appearances in Future State: Wonder Woman and Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman, a young Yara Flor begins the search for her destiny and connection to the Amazons.

It's orientation day at Titans Tower as Tim Sheridan and Rafa Sandoval introduce a new group of teen heroes (including the future Red X) to the original New Teen Titans, setting the table for the duo's Teen Titans Academy series in March.

The adventures of the Justice League continue (beginning with Justice League #59), now written by Brian Michael Bendis with David Marquez, with new JL members, including Black Adam, Hippolyta, and Naomi

Wonder Woman ventures into the "godsphere," creating an exciting new storyline by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad and Travis Moore, continuing in March's Wonder Woman #770

Award-winning writer Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck tell an all-new Stargirl story.

"Infinite Frontier #0 really feels like the beginning of a new era of DC Comics, a time when anything is possible," said writer Joshua Williamson. "We're taking the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal and combining it with the best things we love as storytellers about the DC Universe, resulting in bold, fun, and exciting new directions. There are a lot of teases to new storylines, surprises, and mysteries for the year set up in Infinite Frontier #0 that you won't want to miss."

At $5.99 for the main cover version and $6.99 for the card stock variant, this book will be available at all comic book stores and participating digital retailers on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.