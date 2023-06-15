Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: alien, dc comics, green lantern, james cameron, john stewart

DC's New John Stewart: Green Lantern Project to be Like James Cameron

Phillip Kennedy Johnson says Green Lantern: War Journal feels like Predator, Terminator & Aliens- sometimes you just need ’80s James Cameron

When the new Green Lantern #1 was solicited, it included a mention of "part one of John Stewart: War Journal from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Montos" though on publication, this had become "Rise Of The Revenant Queen". Later the September launch of his title, originally announced as Green Lantern: John Stewart, it was then referred to in image filenames as Green Lantern War Journal, a title reminiscent of the Punisher comic book launched with Jim Lee back in the eighties, Punisher War Journal. Well, in the Dawn Of DC Primer, the title and date of the new series was confirmed, alongside a bunch of Who's Who files for new readers.

And now DC media partner Comics Beat has been given the official PR for Green Lantern: War Journal '# out in September from Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Montos and will spin out from the originally published back-ups and will follow Knight Terrors.

John Stewart's time as a Green Lantern has come to an end…or so he thinks. A family tragedy calls him back home, and as John begins to reclaim the brilliant career he once left behind, he tries to embrace a peaceful post-superhero life. But when a terrifying and contagious force with a mysterious connection to Oa appears on Earth, the last Green Lantern of another universe comes seeking the only warrior to face this threat and win: the immortal "Guardian and Builder," John Stewart himself! Can this brilliant but brash young Lantern help John discover the qualities that made him one of the greatest Lanterns of the entire Multiverse? Along with a main cover and 1:100 incentive variant by Taj Tenfold, Green Lantern: War Journal #1 will be available with variant covers by Mirko Colak (open-to-order), Dave Wilkins (open-to-order), John Giang (1:25 incentive), and Ken Lashley (1:50 incentive). A special glow-in-the-dark 'dog tag' variant will also be available.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson is quoted as saying "The most epic '80s sci-fi action movie you haven't seen is coming, and it's set in the DCU," said Johnson. "That's what Montos and I are giving readers. The prologue stories in the back of Green Lantern #1-3 have a clear sci-fi/fantasy feel, but when Green Lantern: War Journal #1 drops, it's going to start feeling less like Dune and a lot more like Predator, The Terminator, and Aliens. Sometimes you just need '80s James Cameron, and that's what this is. By the end of this series, readers are going to know exactly who John Stewart is, and why he was born to be a Green Lantern." And, as the writer of Marvel Comics' Alien line of comics, he knows Aliens.

Green Lantern: War Journal #1 will be published on the 19th of September.

