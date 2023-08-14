Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: harley quinn, Legion Of Doominals, super pets

DC's Super-Pets Get Their Own Legion Of Doom Tomorrow (Spoilers)

DC Comics is to launch the evil version of the League Of Super-Pets, the Legion Of Doominals, in tomorrow's Harley Quinn comic book.

Super-Pets time! In tomorrow's Batman & Superman: World's Finest, we see Batman and Superman meet for the first time, as Superman is tracking down other Kryptonians on Earth. And has him tell Commissioner Gordon that Krypto exists. In the Dawn Of DC, it looks like Krypto has been around a lot longer.

While in Harley Quinn: Black, White And Redder #2, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt bring back the League of Super-Pets as part of a Gotham Pet Show, super-puppies on parade. Now with Bitewing as a member.

There might be room for more, as tomorrow's Hawkgirl #2 spotlights Argus, who takes the form of a dog, when dealing with Galaxy. There must be more spots alongside the other two dogs in the team…

…. especially when Harley Quinn gives us a Legion Of Doom version of the Super-Pets, the Legion Of Doominals.

We know Dex-Starr of the Red Lanterns but everyone else is new, the Riddler's octopus, The Squiddler, the Eight-Armed Bandit of Knowledge, Bud and Lou are the Joker and Harley Quinn's laughing hyenas, Kowarla is Ares' master of disaster, the Passive Aggressor, and Barkseid, scourge of the Armakennels and chewer of Father Boxes…

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #18 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A) Travis Moore (CA) Dan Mora

THE UNTOLD TALE OF HOW THE DARK KNIGHT AND THE MAN OF STEEL FIRST MET! Think you know how Superman and Batman met and became friends? Think again! Read the untold tale of how their worlds first collided–and the stunning, secret loss that nearly destroyed their partnership before it even began! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023 HARLEY QUINN BLACK WHITE REDDER #2 (OF 6) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Chris Samnee

THE RED-HOT ANTHOLOGY SERIES CONTINUES! Written by Kelly Thompson, Brandt & Stein, and Ryan Parrott Art by Annie Wu, Brandt & Stein, and Luana Vecchio In this issue, Kelly Thompson makes her DC debut, collaborating with superstar Annie Wu on a tale of Harley's attempts to escape her own origin story–with some begrudging magical help from Zatanna! Fan favorites Ro Stein & Ted Brandt throw Harley and her Legion of Doominals into the high-stakes Gotham Pet Show to go paw-to-paw with the beloved League of Super-Pets! And ROGUE SUN writer Ryan Parrott joins with Russ Manning Award-Winner Luana Vecchio to serve up a story of Jim Gordon and Harley sharing a diner booth, but what brought these two here is more complicated than you'd think! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023 HAWKGIRL #2 (OF 6) CVR A AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A/CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

GUEST-STARRING GALAXY, FROM THE HIT YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL! Hawkgirl's made a new enemy, but also a new friend. Is Metropolis's A-Town neighborhood big enough for the both of them? And will Galaxy discover the connection between Hawkgirl's Nth metal wings and Vulpecula's plans before it's too late?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/15/2023

