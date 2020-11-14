Deadpool #7 Review: Great High Concept With Stunning Follow-through

Deadpool #7 9.5/10 Deadpool #7 continues Kelly Thompson's run which follows through on its high concept with a stunning, stylish story.

Deadpool #7 continues the current run written by Kelly Thompson, which has crowned Deadpool of a monster-inhabited Staten Island. This issue, penciled by Gerardo Sandoval, inked by Victor Nava and Sandoval, colored by Chris Sotomayor, and lettered by VC's Joe Sabino, focuses on Elsa Bloodstone, who is being killed by the bloodstone in the flesh of her palm.

It's crazy to think that Kelly Thompson is writing both this Deadpool run and Black Widow at the same time. Thompson's writing has always been enjoyable, but with both of these runs, she has ascended in a major way, delivering high concept, who-else-could-have-thought-of-this stories with perfect follow-through. High concepts are common in comics, yes. Follow-through at this level? Rare, to say the least.

In this issue of Deadpool, the now King of Staten Island sets out this issue with monster-hunter Elsa Bloodstone and Jeff the Landshark to fight off a bunch of bone beasts and kill their queen. Once they do so, the curse that the Queen put on Elsa will be lifted. It's a fun issue of unique fights, hilarious bits, enlightening flashbacks, and engaging conversation, dialogue that pushes the story forward, and explores character. This is, as is Thompson's Black Widow, everything that superhero comics should be: action-packed but with the focus squarely on characters. People love these titles because they continue the story of comics' biggest icons, and Thompson handles them with top-shelf skill.

The art team handles this unique iteration of Deadpool with style, with the visual highlight of the issue showing up in the battle between Deadpool, Elsa, and the bone beasts. The action is illustrated and colored with a dynamic and unique texture that, multiple times, convey a full scene happening at once in a single panel by overlaying an image of Deadpool in a wide shot over a close-up of him in action. It's a stylish, perfect way to keep the narrative moving while not skimping on the action.

Deadpool remains one of the best books from Marvel. It seems that these days, anything Thompson touches is an instant win.