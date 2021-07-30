Deadpool and Scout Team Up in Deadpool Black White & Blood #1

Deadpool is looking for a partner in crime in this preview of Deadpool Black White & Blood #1, and the very first person he turns to… okay, second person… okay, third person is Scout, formerly known as Honey Badger! Finally, the Merc with a Mouth will team up with somebody on his own emotional and mental level. Okay, fine, she's way more mature than he is. Check out a preview below. Deadpool Black White & Blood #1 is in stores on Wedensday.

DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210567

JUN210568 – DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 5) HOTZ VAR – $4.99

JUN210569 – DEADPOOL BLACK WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 5) STOKOE VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor, More (A) James Stokoe, More (CA) Adam Kubert

LIKE A CLASSIC BLACK & WHITE MOVIE, BUT WITH WAY MORE BLOOD!

What's black, white, and red all over? Three blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel's Mirthful Mercenary himself, Deadpool! You want to see today's top talent take it to the hilt to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! This is the book for you! It's as plain as black and white. And red.

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 8/4/2021

SRP: $4.99