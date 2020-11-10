Deadpool Creates a Child Army in Deadpool #8 [XH]

Well, last week was an… interesting week, wasn't it? Believe it or not, Marvel Comics still put out four X-books last week: X-Men, Marauders, Wolverine, and Deadpool. And even though some portion of the proceeds, by way of profits shared with Ike Perlmutter, went to support Donald Trump's reelection campaign, he still lost! Well, I guess Ike's money can go to pay for the legal challenges now. It's a whole new world out there, but it's always the same old @#$% at Marvel. Won't you read about it with me?

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics for lovers of soap opera drama.

Deadpool #8 Recap

Deadpool awakens, wrapped up in a cocoon-like substance, and hanging upside down in a cave of some sort in the dimension of the Bone Beasts, along with Jeff the Land Shark, Elsa Bloodstone, and the children who were kidnapped from an Earth village. Deadpool manages to escape with a small knife he had hidden. It's implied it was hidden in his crotch, as Elsa makes a joke about how small it is.

Deadpool is not happy that she lied to him to get him here, but at least it doesn't appear to be a betrayal, as she's not working with the bone beasts. Deadpool arms the kids with weapons, and they prepare to make an escape. He wants to create a distraction while Else escapes with the kids, but she says she's not strong enough to protect them, so she'll be the distraction instead. She ends up knocked out and surrounded by bone beasts.

Meanwhile, on Staten Island, Night Wolf is filling in for Deadpool and starting to feel bad for him after holding court and listening to the problems of the citizens of Monster Island. He learns that something called the Deo Monstri Cult (God Monster Cult?) may be active in the area, and this alarms him.

Back in the bone beast dimension, Deadpool kills the bone beasts and rescues Elsa, but she's nearly dead now. To save her, Deadpool decides to cut out the bloodstone from her hand, which apparently removes the bone beast infection. The bone beast queen shows up, not happy with this turn of events. Deadpool puts the bloodstone into his own chest. The queen calls in an army of bone beasts. A final battle is imminent… but not until the next issue.

This Deadpool series is starting to come into its own, which means… looks at watch… it's about time for a relaunch, isn't it? Ah well.

