Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool And Wolverine, wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine Multiverse Hate in Weapon X-Traction (Spoilers)

Today's Incredible Hulk #14 sees the start of the Weapon X-Traction back-up strip with Deadpool and Wolverine.

Article Summary Weapon X-Traction comic strip debuts in Incredible Hulk #14 with Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ties into Deadpool And Wolverine movie release; features multiverse themes.

Comic series by Ryan North and Javier Garron spans across Marvel titles.

Part one of the storyline available now, subsequent parts releasing weekly.

Today's Incredible Hulk #14 sees the start of the Weapon X-Traction back-up strip running across several Marvel Comics titles with Deadpool and Wolverine. Just in time for a certain Deadpool And Wolverine movie to hit the cinemas. The big question is… do they kiss?

No movie spoilers here. That's what Substack is for. But with the Kirk/Spock reference, that is certainly what Deadpool wants. Although maybe it doesn't quite go that way…

I hate that about trailers. Really really hate that. But the multiverse is coming and I have learned to hate that even more. Anything after Everything Everywhere All At Once has jumped the spark and it's probably retrospective at this point.

And let's face it, when it comes to Marvel and the multiverse, it's just been miss after miss after miss… you mark my words. But I guess if anyone is going to do it, it might as well be Deadpool And Wolverine. And I have tickets with my youngest for the IMAX a week on Thursday… she is watching all the Fox films to catch up.

Deadpool And Wolverine: Weapon X-Traction by Ryan North and Javier Garron runs in Incredible Hulk #14 published today, and the second and third chapters will appear in next week's Captain America #11 and Fantastic Four #22. Keep a look out.

INCREDIBLE HULK #14

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240800

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Nic Klein

As Banner struggles to escape the terrifying mindscape in which Hulk keeps him prisoner, Charlie's soul is trapped inside a nightmare of her own…and she'll need both Hulk and Banner if she has any hope of escape! Meanwhile, the mysterious ELDEST is watching Hulk's every move, as her plan to free the MOTHER OF HORRORS takes shape…and we get a glimpse at just how far back her grudge against Hulk goes! PLUS: PART 1 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!