Decorum Will Return… In The Womanly Art Of Empire

Today's sees the monstrous-sized and rather delayed final issue #8 of Decorum by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston. Issue 6 was published in December, #7 in March and #8 today. But while it is solicited as a series finale, for those who have fallen in love with this world, even as you teeter on the edge of falling into love with their 3 Worlds 3 Moons over on Substack.

DECORUM #8 CVR A HUDDLESTON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Mike Huddleston

SERIES FINALE

There are many assassins in the known universe. This is the story of the most well-mannered one.

"You can get through a kill with bad manners, but it's easier with good manners."In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: $4.99

Don't worry. As the titles say "James Bond Will Return". And so will Decorum at some undefined future point, as Decorum And The Womanly Art Of Empire. But first those first 8 issues will be collected in hardcover.

The highly lauded, mouthwateringly illustrated miniseries Decorum from the bestselling, comics titan Jonathan Hickman (House of X, Powers of X, East of West) and acclaimed artist Mike Huddleston (Middlewest, House of X) now collected in its entirety in a stunning hardcover edition for the first time.

Decorum blends the high impact, event level storytelling of Hickman's recent re-envisioning of X-Men with the sprawling, addictive worldbuilding of the recently concluded East of West. In the world of Decorum, there are many assassins in the known universe. Decorum is the story of the most well-mannered one.

The perfect standalone story for fans of epics like Star Wars and assassin action tales like John Wick-but set in a lush science fiction world where the stakes are even higher.