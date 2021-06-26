Devil's Due Publish Trailer Park Boys Bagged And Boarded in September

After the one shot in July and another for August's Free Comic Book Day, Devil's Due will be publishing another Trailer Park Boys: Bagged And Boarded one-shot in September. Their only listed title in their solicitations for that month. Written by Josh Blaylock, Travis Hymel, Shawn DePasquale and drawn by… Various.

TRAILER PARK BOYS BAGGED & BOARDED CVR A HYMEL (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

TRAILER PARK BOYS BAGGED & BOARDED CVR B SOLOMON (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

TRAILER PARK BOYS BAGGED & BOARDED CVR C GARIBALDI (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

TRAILER PARK BOYS BAGGED & BOARDED CVR D PHOTO (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

TRAILER PARK BOYS BAGGED & BOARDED CVR E 50 COPY INCV (MR)

DEVILS DUE

JUL211543

(W) Josh Blaylock, Travis Hymel, Shawn DePasquale, Various (A) Various (CA) Travis Hymel

The Boys are back in another anthology special! This time, journey back in time to witness Ricky, Julian and Bubbles as kids, or even farther back to see them as cavemen! They also decide to steal some garden gnomes, and the Green Bastard makes an appearance. Pretty Deee-cent!

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021 SRP: 7.99

A Canadian mockumentary television series created by Mike Clattenburg and a continuation of Clattenburg's 1999 film of the same title, the show follows the misadventures of a group of trailer park residents, some of whom are ex-convicts, living in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The series premiered in 2001, and originally ran for seven seasons and three movies. In 2013, Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, and Mike Smith, the actors who respectively portrayed Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles, purchased the rights to the show from the original producers and created their own internet streaming network, Swearnet that co-produced the first new episodes of the show with the Netflix in 2014, as well as several specials and mini-series. An animated spinoff series premiered on March 31, 2019. And in July, they are getting a comic book from Devil's Due, followed by a Free Comic Book Day special in August. And now… a new one-shot every month? Maybe.