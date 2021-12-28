Devil's Reign #2 Preview: Iron FIst, Back in Action

Christmas may have prevented PreviewsWorld from posting the Marvel previews on Friday — thanks a lot, baby Jesus — but like a late gift, the previews have arrived just in time for you to get a glimpse of what's available tomorrow and for us to bolster our article count at the last minute. Yay! It's Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Night Previews here at Bleeding Cool! Iron Fist is back in action in this preview of Devil's Reign #2. Plus, will Spider-Man be EXPOSED?! His secret identity, we mean. Perverts! Check out the preview below.

DEVIL'S REIGN #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210769

OCT210771 – DEVILS REIGN #2 (OF 6) INHYUK LEE VAR – $4.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Marco Checchetto

Wilson Fisk has set the Marvel Universe on a dangerous and violent path, hoping to remake it in his own image. Systematically leveraging the power of his office against the heroes of the Marvel Universe, Fisk takes his most dangerous and craven step yet… The THUNDERBOLTS are reporting for duty!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Hizzoner isn't the only one with ambitions-the forces he's marshaled do as well. You know what they say about honor among thieves…

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/29/2021

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.