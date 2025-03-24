Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond

Diamond Comic Distributors Auction Is Set To Stretch Into Tomorrow

Today's Diamond Comic Distributors auction is expected to stretch into tomorrow... will they send out for Chipotle?

I get word from the Diamond Comic Distributor auction currently taking place in New York City that we may not get a resolution today. That today's proceedings are now likely to stretch into tomorrow. It is perhaps unsurprising, given the complex issues involved. More as we hear it, of course. The auction of Diamond Comic Distributors, in the light of its declaration of Chapter 11 bankruptcy announced at the beginning of the year, is being held this very second at the offices of Raymond James & Associates, 320 Park Avenue, 12th Floor, New York. And hey, if they get hungry, there's a Chipotle on the ground floor.

Here is what is up for grabs for registered parties.

Business Description 1. DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS DIVISION OF DEBTOR DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS, INC., that distributes comic books, graphic novels, toys, games, and other pop culture-related merchandise. 2. DIAMOND BOOK DISTRIBUTORS DIVISION OF DEBTOR DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS, INC., that distributes English-language graphic novels, manga, games, and merchandise. 3. ALLIANCE GAME DISTRIBUTORS DIVISION OF DEBTOR DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS, INC., that distributes board games, card games, role-playing games, miniatures, and other gaming products. 4. COLLECTIBLE GRADING AUTHORITY (CGA) DIVISION OF DEBTOR DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS, INC., that provides professional evaluation, authentication, and grading services of vintage and modern toys, video games, and other related collectible assets. 5. FANDOMWORLD DIVISION OF DEBTOR DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS, INC., that operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform offering a range of collectible merchandise for sale. 6. FREECOMICBOOKDAY.COM DIVISION OF DEBTOR DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS, INC., that operates an annual promotional event where participating comic bookstores give away free comic books to drive product awareness and attract new customers. 7. DIAMOND SELECT TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, LLC MANUFACTURES COLLECTIBLE TOYS AND ANIMATED STYLE STATUES BASED ON LICENSED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. 8. GENTLE GIANT LTD. DIVISION OF DEBTOR DIAMOND SELECT TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, LLC, that manufactures collectible toys and statues based on licensed intellectual property. 9. IRONGUARD SUPPLIES DIVISION OF DEBTOR DIAMOND SELECT TOYS & COLLECTIBLES, LLC, that manufactures card supplies, comic supplies, and displays, including card sleeves, magna-armor, backerboards, and comic bags. 10. COMIC EXPERTS, INC. HOLDING COMPANY THAT OWNS 50% OF DEBTOR DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS, UK, a distributor of comic books, collectibles, and related merchandise in the United Kingdom. 11. COMIC HOLDINGS, INC. HOLDING COMPANY THAT OWNS 50% OF NON-DEBTOR DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS UK, a distributor of comic books, collectibles, and related merchandise in the United Kingdom. 12. DIAMOND COMIC DISTRIBUTORS UK NON-DEBTOR ENTITY THAT DISTRIBUTES COMIC BOOKS, COLLECTIBLES, AND RELATED MERCHANDISE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM.

