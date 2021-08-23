Diana Has Mummy Issues in Wonder Woman #778 [Preview]

Wonder Woman #778 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the solicit for the issue reveals that Diana will need to overcome some major mommy issues. But hey, all the best superheroes have them, so it's all good. More importantly, this preview reveals Diana faces another kind of trouble: mummy issues! Check out the preview below.
WONDER WOMAN #778
DC Comics
0621DC189
0621DC190 – WONDER WOMAN #778 CVR B BECKY CLOONAN CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Travis Moore, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Travis Moore
Hot on the trail of Janus, Diana and her allies embark on a whirlwind adventure through the entire map of the Multiverse! Phantom Zone, Fifth Dimension, and Gemworld…oh my! Like the future, Janus's path through space and time is unpredictable. Will Wonder Woman ever catch her? Or could this be the end of everything as we know it?! The tale behind Paradise Island's creation continues as Hippolyta's greatest regret is revealed. Can Diana forgive her mother for the past? And what does this revelation mean for the future of the Amazons?
In Shops: 8/24/2021
SRP: $4.99
