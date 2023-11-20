Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dick grayson, nightwing

Dick Grayson Vs Bea Vs Barbara Gordon in Nightwing #108 (Spoilers)

Beatrice "Bea" Bennett, Dick Grayson's beau from when he was known as Ric, returned rewriting and retconning regardless in recent Nightwing.

Beatrice "Bea" Bennett, Dick Grayson's beau from when he was known as Ric, returned rewriting and retconning regardless in recent Nightwing. Originally, she was running the bar that Nightwing, shot in the head and calling himself Ric Gray rather than Dick Grayson, was hanging out in. She later became a bit of a romantic interest for Grayson, as well as establishing her as someone who could handle herself, even against the Joker. Until, his memory returning, Dick Grayson dumped her. Eve if he wasn't quite feeling it, it was for the best.

And now she is back, with a whole new history revealed as Captain Blud, an impossibly old immortal, who Bludhaven was actually named after. Because, of course.

All the while, when Nightwing had been getting back together with Barbara Gordon, Batgirl. And in tomorrow's Nightwing #108, she confronts him about all that went down a few years ago… it turns out that behind every great white man is a greater black woman.

So how do you solve the problem of immortal love in the DC Universe? There's usually only one way, right?

Always has to be a shot to the gut. But don't worry, there's always a way out.

Okay, usually a way out. And, naturally, Nightwing's fine… and back with Barbara by the time of the back-up strip.

What's the line? "Super easy, barely an inconvenience"….? Nightwing #108 by Tom Taylor, Stephen Byrne, Michael W Conrad and Serg Acuna is published tomorrow.

NIGHTWING #108 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Bruno Redondo

Amid Nightwing's investigation of the mystery behind the secret society called the Hold and their connection to the origin of Bludhaven, Dick runs into his old flame Bea Bennett! Is Bea back to confront Nightwing for some closure, or is she somehow related to the secret pirate society?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

