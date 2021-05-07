Marvel Comics To Publish The Trial Of Magneto In August

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics teased a number of upcoming X-Men-related titles. A new X-Men #1 from Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz. A new X-book from Jonathan Hickman and Artist TBA. And a new book unnamed series by Leah Williams and Valerio Schiti in that we guessed might be called The Trial.

It has been suggested to us that this may well be a way to deal with Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch and her supposed crimes against the mutant nation of Krakoa. And we noted that The Way of X will be heading hard into that territory too. Could they be about to put her in the dock?

No. But it still may come up. Because this is The Trial Of Magneto, once thought to be Wanda Maximoff's father.

Magneto has been a prominent figure in the X-Men comics in recent years, a member of the Quiet Council of Krakoa, and one of its central figures. Could he now be subject to a Trial just as he has subject to others? Magneto is a man who has committed mass murder, but so have many others on the Quiet Council. Which of the laws of Krakoa will he be accused of breaking? Odds are it will be Kill No Man. Those rules do not apply to mutants, as they can now be resurrected. Might they apply to Scarlet Witch now that she is no longer a mutant?

Magneto… what did you do to Wanda? Okay, this is mindless speculation, but it might suggest that some of the more morally questionable residents of Krakoa might getting a little payback for some of their crimes…

Marvel calls this "The Trial That Threatens To Divide Mutantkind" with more information coming next week. The promotional artwork is by John Romita Jr. We told you he had big plans for Marvel Comics,

You know, the last time they had a Trial Of Magneto back in Uncanny X-Men #200, Sir James Jaspers turned up. I wonder if he will make a repeat appearance? Hmm, John Romita Jr drew that Trial Of Magneto as well… what goes around comes around.