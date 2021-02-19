Die: Image Announces The Series' Final Story Arc, "Bleed"

After 20 issues, one of the best-selling series at Image Comics will be concluded. Die, by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, will be kicking-off its final story arc, titled Bleed, this May with issue number 16. The final five issues will bring the popular series, which has been described by the publisher as "Jumanji with goth sensibilities," to its end, which should be bitter-sweet for fans of the series' RPG-themed storytelling.

In a brief tease of the final story arc given to us by Image, they describe it as follows:

"To go into the dark, you have to get to the dark. They never put a dungeon anywhere accessible, do they? Past sins haunt our party, and future sins permeate the landscape. Die's closing arc begins as we began: with regrets and screaming."

I'd say it sounds pretty ominous. Issue 16 will have two covers available: the first by series artist Stephanie Hans and the second by Alberto Varanda, both of which can be seen below.

In describing Die's final story arc, series co-creator Kieron Gillen said, "The concluding arc is always bittersweet. Sad that the adventure is coming to the end, but the wicked glee of finally being able to reveal all the bleak secrets we've been keeping."

Die has been a best-selling success for Image Comics, with issues selling out multiple times and regularly reordered by distributors. So the publisher obviously joins fans in being sad to see the title end, but they are also with the series' creators in being excited to answer all of the fans' unanswered questions.

If you want to see how Die ends, the final five-issue story arc, Bleed, begins in May when issue 16 hits shelves.