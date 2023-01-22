Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #3 Preview: We'll Have What He's Having Doctor Strange looks like he's having a really wild time in this preview of Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #3.

Doctor Strange looks like he's having a really wild time in this preview of Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #3.

Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise #3

by Tradd Moore, cover by Tradd Moore

Doctor Strange is pulled in every direction by powerful figures while millions of lives rest in the balance – including his own! Yalda, Sophia, Bythos or himself: who should Strange serve? Who can he trust? Can this world's deadly ritual be stopped? Or is the answer simply…BLOOD? Heaven help us; it must be blood.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Jan 25, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960609788300311

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960609788300321 – DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE 3 ANKA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609788300331 – DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE 3 GANUCHEAU VARIANT – $4.99 US

