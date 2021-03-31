Does Buffy The Vampire Slayer #25 Hold The Key To The Foil Multiverse?

Last month, Boom Studios announced Buffy The Vampire Slayer #25, out in May, and claimed that everything you knew about the Chosen One is wrong. Okay, that latter bit was our reading in between the lines. The publisher did promise the anniversary issue would "kick off the biggest Buffy story of the century" however.

We've received relatively little information since the original solicitation was released, despite its early FOC date rapidly approaching this coming Monday, April 5th. Which begs us to ask the question – what does Boom have planned?

Since taking over the franchise in 2019, the publisher, along with writers Jordie Bellaire and Jeremy Lambert, Coom Studios have offered up what might be best described as a remix of the original television series. Or perhaps reimagined it like Marvel did with Ultimate Spider-Man, which has also been a successful formula for Boom with their Power Rangers franchise.

Aside from the obvious change of setting the series in modern times rather than the 1990s, the series has also zigged where the television series zagged. For example, original Scooby Gang member, Xander Harris was turned into a vampire early in the series, but saved from complete damnation by his best friend Willow who gave her half her soul. The series also already has not one, not two, but three Slayers – Buffy, Kendra, and Faith – thanks to the first two Slayers entering the Hellmouth to prevent armageddon. Other characters like Anyanka, Robin Wood, and Wesley Wyndam-Pryce who didn't appear in the television series until middle or later seasons have been active much earlier in this comic remix. And that's just scratching the surface of the changes to Buffy continuity.

So what is "the biggest Buffy story of the century"?

The first signs may have emerged in issue #23, released earlier this month, where Willow's activation of a mysterious, mystical gem given to her by Anya appears to have transformed her… or perhaps replaced her with Dark Willow. This Dark Willow seems to know, and resent, a different Buffy. What does it mean for the Boom comic series? I'm hearing that issue #24, out next Wednesday, April 7th, pulls back the curtain in a big way and results in the death of a key character. My prediction is it finally pays off on the "Buffyverse" and "Multiverse" we've been hearing about since last year. The problem is the issue won't be released until after retailers have to place orders for Buffy The Vampire Slayer #25.

It comes down to the full foil cover by hot cover artist Frany, which requires a longer production time leaving Boom with the choice to FOC earlier than normal, set the print run without final orders, or ship the foil cover later than the regular covers. It's an imperfect solution, but well worth it, as Boom has been riding their foil cover program to great success of late. Their Local Comic Shop Day reprint of Something Is Killing the Children #1, which outsold the first printing, is still fetching $20 on the aftermarket. Meanwhile, BRZRKR #1 first print foils go for over cover price despite having over 134,000 copies in the channel. But the hottest foil right now is BRZRKR #1 second print, which has hit the $100 aftermarket threshold. Which does make one wonder how the three foil covers they have slated for Ram V and Filipe Andrades' The Many Deaths of Laila Starr will do…

So it's no wonder Boom is putting a foil on Buffy The Vampire Slayer #25. But in so doing, they have to FOC the series 2 weeks early — before the events of issue #24 hit comic shops, shaking up the status quo, and before retailers have a chance to read the issue so they can really understand how much the storyline events will increase reader interest or gauge how collectors will disrupt sales chasing this latest Boom foil cover.

Will retailers order up for the anniversary issue based on Boom's solicitation promises? Or will they treat it simply like the next issue of a long-running series? And if so, will they be caught short when the truth behind the Boom series is revealed? Well, don't say we didn't warn you. Buffy The Vampire Slayer #25 FOCs this coming Monday, April 5th.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR210862

(W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (A) Valentina Pinto (CA) Frany

* The BIGGEST Buffy story of the century STARTS HERE.

* The truth about Buffy, the Scooby Gang and their very existence is revealed in this jaw dropping anniversary issue.

* But what is their connection to <SPOILER> and how does it connect to <SPOILER>?

* Every answer only leads to more questions…and straight to the Big(gest) Bad you never saw coming.In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99