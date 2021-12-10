Donny Cates And Chip Zdarsky Both Turned Down Nightwing

Last night (or this morning from my perspective) Kids Love Chains, the Substack of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, held a video conflab while Ryan Stegman drew Batman, with Scott Snyder, Fletcher Chu Fong, and Chip Zdarsky popping by. Cards on the table, I ended up there too. And they had tales to tell of comic book projects they had not taken u[p, or had been taken away or changed on them.

Scott Snyder talked about being offered by Geoff Johns to write the Firestorm comic but realised that he couldn't get into the mindset of the character, and having to turn the book down.

Donny Cates, when God Country was hitting big, was courted by both Marvel Comics and DC Comics, and was offered Nightwing at DC but turned it down saying that if he was a big Nightwing fan, he wouldn't want himself to write it, that he doesn't have the character voice. Chip Zdarsky was also offered Nightwing, he recalls an event where he was passing Tom King, for Tom King to offer him the book there and then. He declined for similar reasons. And we know now that Scott Lobdell got the book instead and Dick Grayson became Ric Grayson. it's all fixed now of course. Scott Snyder talked about how he had a Nightwing series planned at DC Comics but doesn't see anything like that happening any time soon, though he has an open offer at the publisher. He also talked about his desire to write Spectre and Wonder Woman at DC.

Chip Zdarsky was also asked to pitch back-up strip ideas for The Flash by former DC editor Brian Cunningham, and came up with The Turtle Gang, senior citizen criminals who doused the Flash with laxatives so he wouldn't be able to fight them, he'd be stuck on the toilet. But that was the only idea he came up with so had to tell Brian that he had nothing…

The roads less travelled, the comic industry has many What Ifs? out there…