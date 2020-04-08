Donny Cates Wants People To Commission Art From Artists Who Lost Work

Donny Cates posted to Twitter the other day. "I can't afford to help everyone, but as all of my titles are still in production I'd like to help some artists whose books just got postponed. If you are one of these artists, and you would like to do a commission for me. DM me or hit me up and let's see what we can do okay?" He also added "And I'll just say this here too. Not calling anyone out, but if you're a fellow pro who can afford to do this: you should. Even a little 50 to 100 dollar commission can help folks right now. We have to help each other."

Donny Cates is especially looking for people to draw him Miracleman/Marvelman imagery. He wrote "If you're an artist and need some ends right now, I collect commissions of MIRACLEMAN if you had time and wanted to do one. I'd pay you for it. Just saying. If you tweet at me and you are interested, please provide a link to your art or portfolio and perhaps rates if you are comfortable posting those. Thanks. TLDR: I WILL GIVE YOU MONEY FOR DRAWINGS."

One of Donny's fans has taken the challenge and is looking for artists to help him with his Venom collection. Ryan of The Venom Site posted "Saw what @Doncates was doing supporting the comic community by commissioning artists for his Mr. Miracle art collection & I'd like to do the same for my Venom art collection. If you're an interested artist, please let me know. Any retweets appreciated." Mister Miracle indeed. But it was catching. Cates even got a freebie from Daniel Sampere.

I saw @Doncates being nice and helping other artists asking them for Miracleman commissions and I wanted to be nice with him by doing this little present. pic.twitter.com/ka5hRQLKOO

— Daniel Sampere (@Sampere_art) April 5, 2020

Donny Cates also stated that he would be "probably gonna start auctioning off my original art and making new merch that ALL the money from both will go to comic shops. Updates to come. In the meantime, I'm gonna go write some Thor, Venom, Redneck, Babyteeth and other secret stuff for y'all. Be safe. Love y'all. " Love you too Donny.

Donny Cates has news about Reactor

And for creator-owned projects, Donny is also still working away, finishing the final issues of Reactor from Vault Comics. That is what he is doing right now. Not playing Overcooked with his wife, he promises. He also gave us a sneak peek at some art that Nic Klein is working on right now for Thor.