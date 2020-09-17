Donny Cates' Darkest Comic Yet? Thor #10 in December

This week's Thor #7 saw the "whosoever is worthy" line removed from Mjolnir's hammer so that anyone could pick it up and possess the power of the Mighty Thor. October sees that tested as we look to get Thor upon Thor to join Adam Thor and Thor Odinson in the sleepy town of Broxton. November sees the return of the Donald Black, the original alter-ego of Thor in the Marvel Comics, somehow returning as a separate individual. And in December? Marvel Comics is describing the story, drawn by Nic Klein as "perhaps Donny Cates' darkest story yet" as Thor has to deal with whatever it is Donald Blake is now after all those years… Should we start calling him Donny Darko? I think we should, yes.

With a cover that seen all manner of other people who have wielded the hammer crossed off, including Eric Masterson, Thunderstrike, including The Frog Of Thunder and including Beta Ray Bill. Thor Odinson is the only one yet to be crossed off but his paper doesn't look too happy about what's going on. And Donald Blake? You really, really need a hair cut, don't you? You could put someone's eyes out with that shoulder pad.

THOR #10

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

KNULLIFIED VARIANT BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY Ryan Ottley

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

THE DARK PRISON OF DONALD BLAKE!

For years Doctor Donald Blake has wandered a land far from Midgard, the place he once thought home. Now he has returned to the Ten Realms — but it is not the place it was, nor he the man who once shared a body with a god. New terrors await in what is perhaps Donny Cates' darkest story yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99