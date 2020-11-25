Doop And Gwenpool In The Final X Of Swords Battle? Spoilers

Today sees the publication of the final chapters of X Of Swords, with X-Men #15, Excalibur #15 and Destruction #1. With one final battle that turns into a very big battle indeed, with lots of surprises, new arrivals and a final that feels final but also opens up so many doors. I may have just said that, when talking about what this all means for the Captain Britain Corps. But it's true. And as ever, the greatest joy is in the details. We also get some surprises…

Is that Gwenpool and Doop joining the X Of Swords fight?

It bloody is as well – hang on, is that Rob Liefeld's Forearm, behind them? You know, the guy with the power to have four arms? Okay, at some point I have to do an X Of Swords final battle chart for this. But it's these details from the glorious pen of Pepe Larraz that provide much of the time you will spend staring at each panel, picking up on all the subtlety in this time of war.

With Gwenpool and other gun-toting warriors all ganging up on Pogg Ur-Pogg, including Domino who is so lucky she doesn't even have to look where she is shooting, instead, calling on others to join.

Or Illyana facing down the Summoners bringing through The Old Ones for this final battle. It's a kitchen sink of an X Of Swords final battle, as suits the different realms of Otherworld – and to everything an end. But the final journey is the best of it…

EXCALIBUR #15 XOS

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200554

(W) Tini Howard (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains.

A Tower answers. Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #15 XOS

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200552

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts. Rated T+In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99 X OF SWORDS DESTRUCTION #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200557

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall.

A sword against the darkness. Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $4.99