Dreamer's DCU Debut in Superman Son Of Kal-El With Nicole Maines

Dreamer is a character originated for the Supergirl TV show played by actress Nicole Maines. Maines will also be writing a Dreamer story in the upcoming DC Pride Special. But after that, journalist Nia Nal and her superhero alter-ego Dreamer will make her first DCU appearance in July, in Superman: Son of Kal-El #13, also co-written by Maines.

"I'm so excited to work with Nicole Maines to bring Dreamer from the screen to the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El and to the DC Comics Universe," said Tom Taylor. "I want to thank all the people at DC who have championed Dreamer and who recognize the importance of this powerful trans superhero in this time."

"Jon Kent and Nia Nal are two characters that have a lot in common, both as superheroes with the weight of the world on their shoulders, and as young people with impossibly big shoes to fill," said Nicole Maines. "Weaving their stories together for Superman: Son of Kal-El with Tom was a complete pleasure, and there is only a little pun intended when I say that Superman and Dreamer make for a brilliant new Dream-Team."

It's the dramatic DC Universe debut of Dreamer! When every hero on Earth is threatened by Henry Bendix's machinations, it's a race against time for Dreamer to warn Superman before it happens! But will this mysterious new ally's premonition become a nightmare for Jonathan Kent?