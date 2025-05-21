Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics, Valiant | Tagged:

Dstlry, Maybe Others, Still Available To UK & Canada Through Diamond

Dstlry, and maybe other publishers like Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW and Boom, still available to UK and Canada through Diamond Comic Distributors

Two hours ago, I broke out the news on Bleeding Cool that Penguin Random House had pulled the ability for comic book retailers to order their Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW, TokyoPOP, Boom Studios and Dstlry titles through Diamond Comic Distributors as a third-party distributor. I also wondered how this would affect Diamond UK, which is currently being bought by Universal Distribution and Canada. No one was talking… aside from Dstlry. Who managed to get Penguin Random House distribution after quitting Lunar Distribution last year in a bit of a huff for exclusive Diamond distribution at possibly the very worst time. And whose message to retailers has just been leaked to Bleeding Cool.

"IMPORTANT UPDATE FOR RETAILERS ORDERING DSTLRY VIA DIAMOND US: Penguin Random House (PRH) is transitioning away from Diamond US for subdistribution as of June 25th. Effective immediately, to ensure fulfillment please place all DSTLRY orders directly through PRH. This change does not affect Diamond UK. UK retailers can continue ordering as usual. Canadian retailers: You may order directly through PRH or via Universal. If you placed orders for Warm Fusion #3 or Life #5 through Diamond US during the 5/11 or 5/18 Diamond US FOC, please contact PRH as soon as possible to transfer those orders, since they will be shipping after the June 25th end date. Questions or need clarification? Don't hesitate to reach out to myself, André David Anderson, or Sean Edgar from the DSTLRY team. Yrs. Chip Mosher Co-Founder & CCO DSTLRY"

So no change for now for Canadian or UK distribution, and it is likely that this policy will extend to the other publishers who are exclusive through Penguin Random House. American stores however, if you haven't got a PRH account, you need one immediately.

Only a week ago, Diamond was going out of its way to say that "Diamond Comic Distributors will offer DSTLRY Media product effective with titles carrying the Final Order Cut-off Date of Sunday, May 11." Well, that's not happening now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!