Duck Tales & Power Rangers On Covers Of Next Week's Diamond Previews

Duck Tales and Power Rangers Prime on the front and back covers of next week's Diamond Previews catalogue for December

Article Summary Diamond Previews features Duck Tales #1 and Power Rangers Prime #1 on front and back covers next week.

Discover upcoming comic releases like Duck Tales, Power Rangers, Green Hornet, and Miss Fury in the September Previews.

Highlights include Marvel's West Coast Avengers #1 and Image Comics' Hornsby & Halo #1 and The Rocketfellers #1.

Look out for deluxe entries from ABLAZE, Archie Comics, DSTLRY Media, Massive Publishing, and Zenescope Entertainment.

The September edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is out next Wednesday and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale from November and December. And from publishers who are still with Diamond, that is one way or another. This month, the front cover features Duck Tales #1 by Brandon Montclare and Tommaso Ronda from Dynamite Entertainment, "Life is like a hurricane, here in Duckburg, as Uncle Scrooge and the nephews embark on new world-spanning adventures". And on the back cover, Power Rangers Prime #1 by Melissa Flores and Michael Yg from Boom Studios as "Six college students find themselves in an out-of-this-world adventure". The spine and order form catalogue features the Gun Honey spin-off, Heat Seeker: Combustion #1 by Charles Ardai and Ace Continuado from Titan Comics.

Gems of the Month: September's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' Power Rangers Prime and Wynd: The Power of the Blood #1

Dynamite Entertainment's DuckTales #1 and Green Hornet/Miss Fury #1.

Image Comics' Hornsby & Halo #1 and The Rocketfellers #1.

Marvel Comics' West Coast Avengers #1.

Titan Comics' Conan the Barbarian #17 and Heat Seeker: Combustion–A Gun Honey Series #1.

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' Grammaton Punch Volume 1 TP, Kinky Karrot Presents: Off the Beaten Path HC, and Popeye: Man Overboard GN.

Archie Comics' Archie Is Mr. Justice #1

DSTLRY Media's The City Beneath Her Feet #1, Warm Fusion #1 and You Won't Feel a Thing #1.

Massive Publishing's Assassin's Creed Visionaries TP and Tales of Asunda Volume 2 #1: Niobe: She Tribe

Zenescope Entertainment's Hell Heist #1

In other catalogues this month, DC Comics has Justice League Unlimited, Image Comics has GI Joe, IDW has a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Christmas cover, and Lunar has Rome Eternal.

