Duke Vs Starscream In The Image Comics Transformers/GI Joe Crossover

"Conrad Hauser made first contact with an alien being... a jet fighter converting into a colossal alien robot that nearly killed Duke."

Bleeding Cool just ran the Image Comics December 2023 solicits and solicitations, including the Transformers and GI Joe titles being published by Skybound Entertainment through Image. No Void Rivals in December, but Transformers #3 and Duke #1, as well as the continuing GI Joe: A Real American Hero. And with Duke from Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire, we are told, "Conrad Hauser has made first contact with an alien being and lived to tell the tale. But no one, not even Colonel Hawk, believes the story of the jet fighter converting into a colossal alien robot that nearly killed the man known as Duke." Well, looking at the cover, that's Starscream…

Here's a preview of Duke #1 and the December solicitations for Duke, Transformers and GI Joe as well.

DUKE #1 (OF 5)

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART TOM REILLY JORDIE BELLAIRE

CODENAME G.I. JOE STARTS HERE. Conrad Hauser has made first contact with an alien being and lived to tell the tale. But no one, not even Colonel Hawk, believes the story of the jet fighter converting into a colossal alien robot that nearly killed the man known as Duke. Now, one of the US Army's most decorated soldiers is on the hunt for answers, drawn into a conflict that no amount of training could ever prepare him for. A war that only a real American hero has any chance of surviving… Superstar writer JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Superman, Batman) and artist TOM REILLY (The Thing, Ant-Man) kick off the first of four action-packed miniseries that will introduce the best and worst humanity has to offer in the Energon Universe. MINISERIES PREMIER

TRANSFORMERS #3

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE DECEMBER 13

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES HERE!

Outnumbered and overpowered, it's time for the Autobots to stand their ground, as Optimus Prime goes toe to toe with Skywarp!

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE MATIAS BERGARA

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE NICK DRAGOTTA

COVER B TAURIN CLARKE

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE CONNECTING VARIANT ORLANDO AROCENA

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON MIKE SPICER

G.I. JOE: A REAL

AMERICAN HERO #302

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER FRANCESCO SEGALA

ON SALE DECEMBER 20

FUNERAL FOR A JOE! As the Joes mourn their fallen brother, dangerous new forces are mounting against them. Cobra Commander returns to Springfield and the now mutant Serpentor Khan turns to a deadly new ally you won't see coming!

