Dungeons & Dragons Mimic and More Beasts Debut for Hasbro's Dicelings Hasbro is diving deeper into the world of Dungeons & Dragons as they unveil a brand new assortment of collectibles

Hasbro is back with even more Dungeons & Dragons collectibles, including a new assortment of Dicelings! Dicelings are easily one of the coolest additions to arrive from the new license, as they feature a collectible transforming d20. Iconic beasts and monsters from the world of D&D have been captured for this line and four new Dicelings are on the way. Three new variants kick off this reveal with a Woodland Owlbear, a Green Dragon, and a Translucent Displacer Beast. However, that is not all, as Hasbro has announced the coolest Dungeons & Dragons Dicelings d20 to date with a Mimic! That is right, the trickster itself comes to life with an impressive transformation dice that D&D fans will not want to miss. All of these new Dicelings are up for pre-order right here at $13.99 with a September 2023 release.

Roll for Transformation with Hasbro's Newest Dicelings

D&D Dicelings Mimic – "Roll for transformation! The shape changing Miimic is one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can change from a giant d20 to a monster and back again!"

Dicelings Owlbear – "Change this Dungeons & Dragons Dicelings die from Owlbear form to giant d20 form and back again. Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, the World's Greatest Roleplaying game! The realms of D&D are populated with all manner of monsters, big and small. Eight Steps to convert from large d20 to Owlbear."

Dicelings Green Dragon – "Roll for transformation! Beware the treachery of the Green Dragon, one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can change from a giant d20 to a monster and back again!"

Dicelings Displacer Beast (Translucent) – "Roll for transformation! Watch out for the Displacer Beast, one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can change from a giant d20 to a monster and back again!"