Dungeons & Dragons Mimic and More Beasts Debut for Hasbro's Dicelings

Hasbro is diving deeper into the world of Dungeons & Dragons as they unveil a brand new assortment of collectibles 

Hasbro is back with even more Dungeons & Dragons collectibles, including a new assortment of Dicelings! Dicelings are easily one of the coolest additions to arrive from the new license, as they feature a collectible transforming d20. Iconic beasts and monsters from the world of D&D have been captured for this line and four new Dicelings are on the way. Three new variants kick off this reveal with a Woodland Owlbear, a Green Dragon, and a Translucent Displacer Beast. However, that is not all, as Hasbro has announced the coolest Dungeons & Dragons Dicelings d20 to date with a Mimic! That is right, the trickster itself comes to life with an impressive transformation dice that D&D fans will not want to miss. All of these new Dicelings are up for pre-order right here at $13.99 with a September 2023 release. 

Roll for Transformation with Hasbro's Newest Dicelings

D&D Dicelings Mimic – "Roll for transformation! The shape changing Miimic is one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can change from a giant d20 to a monster and back again!"

Dicelings Owlbear – "Change this Dungeons & Dragons Dicelings die from Owlbear form to giant d20 form and back again. Inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, the World's Greatest Roleplaying game! The realms of D&D are populated with all manner of monsters, big and small. Eight Steps to convert from large d20 to Owlbear."

Dicelings Green Dragon – "Roll for transformation! Beware the treachery of the Green Dragon, one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can change from a giant d20 to a monster and back again!"

Dicelings Displacer Beast (Translucent) – "Roll for transformation! Watch out for the Displacer Beast, one of many of the monsters that populate the realms of Dungeons & Dragons. With Dicelings, now you can collect a whole new type D&D action figure: one that you can change from a giant d20 to a monster and back again!"

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
