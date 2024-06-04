Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: darkwing duck, kickstarter

Dynamite Collects Marvel/Disney Darkwing Duck On Kickstarter

Dynamite is to use Kickstarter to start collecting the Disney Afternoon Darkwing Duck material from Marvel Comics.

Dynamite is to use Kickstarter to start collecting the Disney Afternoon Darkwing Duck material from Marvel Comics, working with Disney, and Darkwing Duck creator Tad Stones, for the project. They will also be collecting the Amanda Deibert and Carlo Lauro Dynamite Darkwing Duck series into an Omnibus that will launch exclusively in this Kickstarter, as well as an Omnibus of Justice Ducks by Roger Langridge and Carlo Lauro, and Negaduck by Jeff Parker and Ciro Cangialosi combined in an exclusive edition. This campaign follows a popular effort for Disney's Gargoyles franchise, which brought in over 6,000 donors, resulting in one of the ten biggest comics projects in the platform's history, including third for all-time graphic novels and first for reprint graphic novels. That is until the GI Joe Compendium Kickstarter ends, of course.

The Dynamite era of Disney comics kicked off in December 2022 with Gargoyles, but it was closely followed by Darkwing Duck series by Amanda Deibert and Carlo Cid Lauro. A collection of that completed full series is represented as one of the volumes in this Kickstarter, on its own or accompanied by the other volumes for a deluxe Darkwing comics library.

Another volume presented in this Kickstarter is christened the "Heroes & Villains" tome. It brings together the two follow ups and spinoffs to the groundwork laid by Deibert and Lauro. In Justice Ducks, Carlo Lauro returns and is joined by writer Roger Langridge. The story continues on from threads of the launch series, as Darkwing leads a team of duck defenders comprised of Stegmutt, Gizmoduck, Neptunia, Morgana, and assists from his own adopted daughter Gosalyn. Then Negaduck by Jeff Parker and Ciro Cangialosi.

The third volume kicks off with the hero's first-ever comics appearance, the four-issue series from 1991 originally released by the Disney Comics line. Also included from this earlier era are stories from the Disney Afternoon magazine, originally published by Marvel.

Contributing writers and artists across these three volumes include Tad Stones, Amanda Deibert, John Blair Moore, Jeff Parker, Roger Langridge, Carlo Cid Lauro, Ciro Cangialosi, David Nakayama, Mirka Andolfo, Trish Forstner, and more.



There are paperback and hardcover editions of all three collections, and there are hardcovers available signed by Tad Stones, as well as hardcovers with original remarqued sketches by artist Ken Haeser that are limited to 500 copies each. And every backer who joins the campaign in the first 48 hours will also receive a limited edition Darkwing Duck mini-print. Additional purchases include comic books from Dynamite's Darkwing Duck series, limited edition facsimiles of the 1991 first issue with gold and purple foil, deluxe lithograph and giclée prints of artwork, and commissioned original artwork from Jae Lee and Ken Haeser.

