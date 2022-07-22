Dynamite & Disney To Publish Gargoyles Season 4 By Greg Weisman

Dynamite Entertainment is to begin publishing comic books licensed from Disney, including those based on the cartoon TV series Gargoyles, about city statues that come to life, starting later this year.

Gargoyles' creator Greg Weisman has officially signed on to write and "shepherd" the new stories to be published as periodical comics and graphic novels. These comic book stories will serve as "Season 4" of the TV show for fans to enjoy. Previous Gargoyles comic books by Marvel and Slave Labor Graphics will be republished by Dynamite Entertainment at a later date.

On that note, those back issues of Gargoyles are highly sought after by fans, with many hard to track down or going for premiums in the market. Dynamite will be helping fans seeking out these stories and bringing them to a new audience by releasing key issues again as facsimile editions at an affordable price for select issues. In addition to that, for fans who have wanted to read the entire run, the stories will then be remastered and compiled into paperback volumes to present the full stories for the shelf. Creators involved with these comics include Amanda Conner, Joe Madureira, Jimmy Palmiotti, Martin Pasko, Grant Miehm, and Mort Todd. The new comics, facsimiles, and graphic novels are scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gargoyles stars a cast of the eponymous stone creatures who patrol New York City as night-time guardians. Acclaimed for its serious tone, complex arcs, and themes, the show ran for multiple seasons from 1994 to 1997. Greg Weisman served as a chief creator and driver of the series, and later continued the story of the show in comics. Further details on release scheduling, creative teams, and more properties to be announced soon, as Dynamite and Disney strive to bring fans the best stories and experiences.