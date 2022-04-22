Priest Launches Vampirella: Year One in Dynamite July 2022 Solicits

Dynamite Entertainment launches Christopher Priest, Ergun Gunduz, Giovanni Timpano on Vampirella Year One, as well as launches of Army Of Darkness Vs Re-Animator, Savage Tales and Garbage Pail Kids Vs Mad Balls in their July 2022 solicits and solicitations, in full below.

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz, Giovanni Timpano (CA) Collette Turner

Following the explosive conclusion to Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy comes the next chapter in Christopher Priest's Vampirella saga! Wanted for murder, and with every demon, shaman, vampire, whack-job zealot, reporter, and law enforcement officer on Earth hunting for her, Vampirella has taken refuge in an undisclosed location where she questions why she came to our world in the first place.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby (CA) Joe Simko

For the first time ever, the "heavyweights of gross" have combined forces in a massive merchandising blitz that pits the Madballs against the Garbage Pail Kids-winner take all! As part of this blitz, Dynamite presents the comic book crossover of these iconic 1980s brands!

For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross," co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event presents the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever crossed paths!

Written by Sholly Fisch, each issue features three incredible covers by legendary Garbage Pail Kids artist Joe Simko, series artist Jason Crosby, and a special trading card team-up cover created specially for this momentous meeting of the (depraved) minds!

As the original "gross out" brand of the 1980s, Topps released its Garbage Pail Kids series of trading cards in 1985, featuring hilariously revolting characters with appropriately irreverent names. Fifteen different card series were produced over the next three years, in addition to a Garbage Pail Kids animated series and a full slate of globally-licensed consumer products, with ongoing product lines that continues to the present day. For its part, Madballs launched its irregularly shaped toy foam balls in 1986, featuring its own proprietary and often-socially inappropriate characters with ghastly faces, grotesque names, and disruptively funny attitudes to match. Madballs went on to sell tens of millions of toys, inspire a series of animated specials, and launch an extensive consumer products program that included comic books, softlines, video games, collectibles, seasonal items, and back-to-school products.

Writer Sholly Fisch's credits run the gamut from Superman to Star Wars to Scooby-Doo, and from Clive Barker's Hellraiser to Looney Tunes. His comics for kids have won a Comics Buyer's Guide Fan Award, and been nominated for an Eisner Award and two Diamond Gem Awards, while several of his stories for older readers were included in the #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novel collections of Action Comics.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Tony Fleecs

When an archaeological dig unveils an important element from the world of the Army of Darkness, it ends up in the absolute worst hands of all: Dr. Herbert West's. As West tinkers in God's domain, our reluctant hero is once more drawn into the sphere of destiny as he faces a triple threat of danger!

Writer Erik Burnham is joined by returning Dynamite artist Eman Casallos to bring you all the excitement and Deadite action! Joining Dynamite superstar cover artists Arthur "Zombie King" Suydam and Stuart (Kiss) Sayger is Tony (Stray Dogs) Fleecs and the Dynamite debut of Christopher (Hellboy) Mitten!

Erik Burnham is a Minnesotan writer and artist who first broke into comics by way of the Nick Landime feature from Shooting Star Comics. This led first to other anthologies and then work for IDW Publishing, up to and including his critically acclaimed work on the Ghostbusters line of comic books and, later, the official Tobin's Spirit Guide. Erik's been fortunate to work with many companies in the last few years, including Cryptozoic, Dynamite, IDW, Insight Editions, Marvel, and Panini on properties such as Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Back to the Future, Galaxy Quest, Scarlet Spider, New Warriors, Red Sonja and KISS – with more on the way. (Which is good news, because he loves his work.)

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Arthur Suydam

Savage Tales is back! This all-new one-shot features four tales of brutality, thrills and spills and includes the Dynamite debut of two up-and-coming artists from the renowned Kubert School! This issue's lineup includes:

• Red Sonja in "The Executioner's Sword," by writer Scott Brian Wilson and artist Al Barrionuevo: Magic mixed with swordcraft makes for horrific unintended consequences as Red Sonja must defeat an insatiable hunger!

• Vampirella in "Horrible People Doing Horrible Things To Horrible People," by writer Scott Brian Wilson and Kubert School artist Mariano Benitez Chapo: Harkening back to the spirit of the Warren Magazine era, Vampirella serves out a lesson in morality as only she can!

• Allan Quatermain in "Missionaries of Madness," by David Avallone and Will Rio: The legendary hunter stalks the Cthulhu Cult! Can one man with a rifle stand against the coming of the Great Old Ones?

• Captain Gullivar Jones in "His War," by David Avallone and Kubert School artist Hamish Cook: Years after his adventure on Mars, the fabled swashbuckler finds a new and darker war to fight…one that might just lead him back to his own redemption.The Kubert School offers students a high quality and challenging education in Cartooning and Graphic Art. They are committed to investing the time in preparing their students for the rewarding and exciting careers and opportunities ahead of them. The Kubert School is located in Dover, NJ. For further information, contact: info@kubertschool.edu.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 4.99

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Clayton Henry

Sonja travels to the stronghold of Shuten Doji, where she will face a deadly Satori creature – an imposing, ape-like creature that is in fact a crafty genius able to play upon people's insecurities and fears. Now it's time for Samurai Sonja to steel her body and her mind before both are overwhelmed…

Samurai Sonja's blade flashes as this all-new epic by writer Jordan Clark and artist Valentina Pinti continues!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Russell Braun (CA) Darick Robertson

In hardcover for the very first time! Get caught up with the return of Garth Ennis to his raunchy, satirical superhero saga.

Set 12 years after the explosive events of the original 90-issue run, The Boys: Dear Becky finds Hughie back home in Scotland finally about to marry Annie (Starlight) surrounded by friends and family. But a mysterious document sends our hero into a tailspin and threatens to bring the events of his nightmarish past crashing down on him in the worst possible way. Whether he wants to or not, he's going to learn one more story about The Boys. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the series, as also seen on Amazon Prime Video, Dear Becky is indispensable for The Boys fans!

Collects the entire eight-issue miniseries The Boys: Dear Becky in hardcover for the very first time, along with a complete cover gallery.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 29.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Tom Garcia

SPECIAL VARIANT COVER! Leaping from the pages of your favorite Pathfinder Adventure Path, Fumbus, the Alchemist Goblin, undertakes an epic adventure in his own comic book! This story by Fred Van Lente celebrates all things goblin and delivers a tale that is exclusively offered for the first time to the direct market. And within the pages is brand-new Pathfinder playable content including new magic items, Fumbus stat block and background, and rules for making traps out of alchemy items!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 25

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Moritat (CA) Jade Hope

This awesome special Metal Cover adorns the cover of a limited edition of The Invincible Red Sonja #1! Jade Hope is an young, aspiring artist from South Florida and the daughter of YouTube's Gem Mint. Those of you who watch Gem's fun videos know his daughter Jade is an artist, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this fresh new talent an opportunity to showcase her skills on the cover of this very cool comic! Written by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti with art by Moriat, this is the fantasy epic event of the year, as Red Sonja finds herself on a spectacular journey filled with pirates, mermaids, princesses, and political intrigue as the threat of two kingdoms hangs in the balance.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 100

(W) Grant Morrison, Mark Millar (A) James Palmiotti (A / CA) Amanda Conner

Never before offered to the Direct Market, this special new edition features a cover by Amanda Conner! Vampirella is charged with the destruction of all vampires on Earth by her demon mother, Lillith. This feral femme loves her work – because she doesn't just kill vampires, she feeds on them! Vampirella is a force of nature to be reckoned with… but so are her enemies, and their endgame is undead domination, where the apex predators rule instead of skulking in the shadows, and humans are cattle to be processed, bred, and fed upon! d upon.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 75

(A) Billy Tucci, Maria Sanapo

First time in the Direct Market! Six stunning art cards from the acclaimed Miss Fury OGN by two of the industry's most talented artists, Maria Laura Sanapo and Billy Tucci!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 35

(W) David Avallone (A) Juan Samu (CA) John Royle

The two titans of horror and comedy unite in comics for the very first time! Dynamite Entertainment Proudly Presents… Elvira Meets Vincent Price!

Elvira is back, with her most historic AND greatest costar ever! The ghost of Vincent Price is a spirit with a mission, and only the Mistress of the Dark can help! The Apocalypse is coming, and it's going to be live-streamed for binge-watching, but a long-lost movie can save the world… if only the movie star specter and the horror hostess with the mostest can find it in time! Thrills, chills, and all sorts of terrible puns!

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 19.99

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Lucio Parrillo

From the pages of Vampirella and Sacred Six comes Nyx, daughter of a human and the mad god Chaos himself! Nyx's mortal side has been growing stronger, troubling her with all-too human emotions. Fortunately (for her), there's still the side of her that transforms into a demon of living flame…and requires her to feed on the life force of living beings to survive.

Can a half-demon find her place in our world…happiness…even love?

Probably not, as she's about to get dragged into her dad's workplace problem.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 19.99

(W) Gail Simone (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Jenny Frison

SPECIAL VARIANT COVER FIRST TIME IN THE DIRECT MARKET! In 2013, acclaimed writer Gail Simone teamed up with artist Walter Geovani (Prophecy, Witchblade) to give Red Sonja a fresh new attitude! This blockbuster debut issue is back in a new facsimile edition, as Red Sonja pays back a blood debt owed to the one man who has gained her respect, even if it means leading a doomed army to their certain deaths! An epic tale of blood, lust, and vengeance begins here! The creators return to the groundbreaking series they launched in 2013 bringing the She-Devil with a Sword back to comics in a huge way! This series was special from the very beginning. It was the combination of Gail's brilliant storytelling and Walter's inspired illustration that made it stand out as one of the very best Red Sonja tales ever told! But the one thing that was missing from this mythic run was an edition featuring Walter's cover art. This new cover is something very special, it is an image that Walter drew to pay homage to the greatest Red Sonja artist of all time – the legendary Frank Thorne!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"Writer Tom Sniegoski continues to weave a post-apocalyptic tale featuring a literal hell on earth as a reborn vampirella fights against the literal forces of chaos to save humanity from its ultimate destruction!

The war between Order and Chaos has come to an end, and as the dust settles, humanity begins the process of rising from the ashes. Vampirella, forever changed, must begin a journey across the barren landscape of a world ravaged by the supernatural…

But is it too late for her to regain her lost humanity? Collects issues 20 thru 25 along with a complete cover gallery!"

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

(W) Ani-Mia (A) Celor (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Bettie and her team have traveled the world following the clues left behind for centuries, leading to alien secrets; but they also suspect that their entire mission may have been misunderstood. Who should they trust? The government? Or the aliens? And what consequences will they face once they've made the difficult (and possibly world-ending) decision?

Cue the scary "dun dun dun dun!" music.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Tony Fleecs

It all ends here-literally! Red Sonja and Tarzan and Vampirella and Project Superpowers and Dejah Thoris and Evil Ernie and Pantha unite at last to BEAT THE CRAP OUT OF ZOMBIES AND EACH OTHER! WHY AM I YELLING? BECAUSE EVERYBODY'S FIGHTING AND IT'S REALLY REALLY LOUD AND

REALLY REALLY AWESOME!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Collette Turner

An enigmatic faerie named after an ancient Greek poet has twisted the multiverse, exchanging the fates of Draculina and her alternate reality "self" Katie, and forcing Draculina to experience a vulnerable humanity, with all its emotional consequences, for the first time in her long, immortal life. Meanwhile, Katie has gained everything she has ever wished for – like all the powers of a full vampiri, including the bloodlust! But the reality of having supernatural power quickly crushes her childhood fantasy as, ravenous for blood, Katie's innocence hangs in the balance!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) David Avallone (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Dave Acosta

In space, no one can hear your goofy sex puns! The Mistress of the Dark finds herself "alienated," as her trip through the Multiverse of Movies lands Elvira aboard a certain doomed starship with a certain deadly stowaway. (No, it's not the cat.) Come for the horror comedy, stay for the franchise fatigue in this Promethean effort by writer David Avallone (Elvira Meets Vincent Price, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Silvia Califano (Star Trek, Judge Dredd.)

All these fun, thrills and spills, plus a series of amazing covers by returning artists Dave Acosta, John Royle, series artist Califano, and an amazing Elvira photo cover you won't want to miss!

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Nakayama

While fending off another attack from the Green Knight, Sonja finally discovers the secrets of the shrouded lands across which she traverses. Along the way, she will hear a tale of glory and peace, betrayal and murder, nobility and magic, and perhaps even hope. Brought to you by the team of writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of The Galaxy) and Alessandro Miracolo (Spider-Man 2099)!

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Tim Bradstreet

It's the final, deadly showdown between Jennifer Blood and Platinum Blondi, vice queen of Vegas, who wants revenge on Blood for killing her husband. Except it was Jennifer Blood's mom who killed her husband, if she killed him at all, which maybe she didn't! (Look, it's complicated…)

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Chuck Brown (A) George Kambadais (CA) Dave Acosta

The situation is getting worse on Earth and Mars as both worlds merge, while John and his companion Hines must recover from their deadly failure. Can John and Dejah Thoris manage to find one another in time – before the Ninth Asteroid wipes out their homes? Written by Eisner Award-winner Chuck Brown (Bitter Root) with art by George Kambadais (Spider-Man)!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Giuseppe Matteoni

Nyx has been trying to save her siblings from the genetic curse of their

demonic and human sides -a curse that could cause their utter destruction! But now a crisis looms as her brother, Unison, comes into his cosmic powers and threatens to consume all of reality! Nyx must team up with her partners from the swinging '70s – the Vampirella and Pantha of that far-out era – to stop the end of everything. But if it comes down to it, can she kill her own brother? She'll have to if she's going to save the universe itself!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Ron Marz, Andy Lanning (A) Emilio Utrera (CA) Michael Rooth

The identity of the Patriot Killer is revealed at last! But the consequences for our heroes will be dire – especially the Black Terror troopers and the mysterious John Doe. Even if they manage to survive, is there still time to unite the America's shattered factions and save the nation?

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Sitha has finally embraced her real mother once more. With her mission accomplished at last, Red Sonja is ready to go home…but then, why do her instincts tell her that danger still lurks? Sonja will discover that in this village, nothing is really what it seems.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

Sitha, Devar, and Kebra reach the city of Belverus, looking for Sitha's parents, and a fabulous treasure…only to realize they have been caught in a horrible trap! By MIRKA ANDOLFO (Sweet Paprika) and VALENTINA PINTI (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Steve DeSouza (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"Cenozoic" continues as Sheena and her reluctant companions stumble upon an island out of time…literally. She's faced down a lot of threats in her day, but will a combination of corporate malfeasance and strange new jungle worlds prove to be our hero's ultimate downfall? Has the Queen of the Jungle finally met her match?Artist Jethro Morales continues to illustrate the adventures of Sheena, with

returning cover artists Lucio Parillo, Arthur Suydam, Joseph Michael Linsner and stunning new cosplayer Jackie Goehner round out the most thrilling

adventure comic on the racks!

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

It's been 15 years since the death of Mistress Nyx, and the world is slowly recovering – but this isn't a world we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place – a world very much in need of Vampirella. In the city of Sepulcher, a delicate balance exists between humanity and the monstrous. It's a balance maintained by Vampirella and the agents of the Danse Macabre. But something has been unleashed in the city: living weapons birthed in the deepest regions of Hell. They're weapons so deadly they threaten all life within the great city's walls…and possibly the world beyond it. Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes, from the superstar team of writer Tom Sniegoski and artist Jonathan Lau, with a series of amazing covers by returning artists Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Junggeun Yoon, and Ben Caldwell, plus a stunning cosplay cover featuring Ireland Reid as Vampirella!

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99