Dynamite Sold 350,000 Omnibus Editions Of The Boys In 2019 and 2020

When The Boys was first made into a TV show for Amazon Prime, publisher of the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Dynamite Entertainment had 3,200 preorders for the 300-400 page Omnibus volumes of the series and would usually have printed around 6000 based on that. Instead, Nick Barrucci told Forbes that they plumped for 15,000 print runs for the first volume and 10,000 for succeeding volumes, and print them in Canada for another $220,000 rather than China, so that they could go back to press quickly if needed. As promotion from Amazon increased, they upped those print runs by another 15,000 copies each.

Publishers Weekly reports that they sold 80,000 copies of that first volume in the first year, with 200,000 in total. Bleeding Cool has received word that they sold another 150,000 copies of the books in 2020, making a total of 350,000 copies spread between the six volumes.

Barrucci told Forbes that his main motivation was to make sure the direct market comic stores were never low on stock, as brisk sales of a big ticket item were crucial to their success. "We'd give retailers extra discounts, work with the distributor to give them extended billing, whatever we could do to make it work," he said. "It was a risk to pay extra to print in Canada, but we thought, if customers have to wait 4-6 weeks for a reorder to come in, would they bother? Probably not."

Maybe something Marvel Comics might have learned regarding WandaVision? Still they are catching up now. Season two of The Boys dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this year. How many more copies of the books will that have sold in the last four months? Certainly a strong route for Dynamite out of comicsgategate. And judging by Amazon's own book sales, it appears that Invincible from Image/Skybound is following suit.