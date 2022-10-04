Earthdivers #1 Preview: Christopher Columbus Must Die

Christopher Columbus must die to prevent America from every happening in this preview of Earthdivers #1. Check out the preview below.

EARTHDIVERS #1

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221605

JUL221606 – EARTHDIVERS #1 CVR B WOLF (MR) – $3.99

JUL221607 – EARTHDIVERS #1 CVR C CAMPBELL (MR) – $3.99

JUL221608 – EARTHDIVERS #1 CVR D WARD (MR) – $3.99

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Stephen Graham Jones makes his ongoing comics debut with Earthdivers! The year is 2112, and it's the apocalypse exactly as expected: rivers receding, oceans rising, civilization crumbling. Humanity has given up hope, except for a group of outcast Indigenous survivors who have discovered a time travel portal in a cave in the middle of the desert and figured out where the world took a sharp turn for the worst: America. Convinced that the only way to save the world is to rewrite its past, they send one of their own on a bloody, one-way mission back to 1492 to kill Christopher Columbus before he reaches the so-called New World. But taking down an icon is no easy task, and his actions could prove devastating for his friends in the future.

In Shops: 10/5/2022

SRP: 3.99

