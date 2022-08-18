Eight Billion Genies Jumps Eight Decades For Penultimate Issue #7

I am rather enjoying the new Charles Soule and Ryan Browne comic book series Eight Billion Genies, published by Image Comics and coming to Prime Video at some point in the future. The high concept, that everyone in the world gets one genie and one wish, rapidly turns into a post-apocalyptic scenario, as the wishes made have to take advantage of the new world being created rather than the old world. And we have followed a cast of characters dealing with the world and their own wishes, in relation to each other, with each minute, each hour, each day spelt out. But in November for the penultimate issue in the series, we get the idea that this is very much a one-off mini-series with no room for sequels. Because with Eight Billion Genies #7 , the comic book moved forward fast, covering eight decades after the eight billion genies and the potentially eight billion wishes hit the planet.

While it seems that Charles Soule and Ryan Brown may also have had their wishes granted, with Image Comics changing its policy on multiple printings, all issues of Eight Billion Genies so far getting second or third printings and the sales figures for the first issue topping 70,000.

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #7 (OF 8)

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER A: RYAN BROWNE

COVER B: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

We've seen the first eight years after G-day—now, we'll visit the FIRST EIGHT DECADES as our characters live, love, grow, change, and die in a world transformed forever by the appearance of eight billion genies eighty years before. Brace yourself—this one's a heartbreaker.

