Elektra: Black, White, and Blood #2 Preview: Artistic Integrity

Only one Greg suffered editorial interference in this preview of Elektra: Black, White, and Blood #2, as Greg Land's art remains unchanged. Greg Smallwood, on the other hand… Check out the preview below.

Elektra: Black, White, and Blood #2

by Al Ewing & Marvel Various & Greg Land, cover by Adam Hughes

AN AWESOME ASSEMBLY OF ASSASSIN ACTION AS ONLY THE HOUSE OF IDEAS CAN PROVIDE! Elektra Natchios has a reputation for being as intelligent as she is deadly – and on the seedy streets of the island called Madripoor, a drifter named PATCH is about to discover why

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620193800211

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620193800221 – ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 2 MEYERS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620193800231 – ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 2 SMALLWOOD VARIANT – $4.99 US

