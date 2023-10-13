Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, NYCC | Tagged: captain america, Eli Manning, new york comic con, NY Giants, NYCC

Eli Manning Of The NY Giants Is Working For Marvel- Captain America?

Eli Manning of the NY Giants is working with Marvel on a new project and initial signs at NYCC are that it might be Captain America.

Okay, so I don't know who Eli Manning, or who the NY Giants are. But apparently, some people reading Bleeding Cool do. And may be interested to know that Eli Manning, who is apparently a New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion, will be working with Marvel Comcis on a new project, revealed at New York Comic Con yesterday. And the use of the word "quarterback" leads me to realise that he might be an American Football player. I never know whether Superbowl is that, basketball or baseball. But now I do. Seriously, I really shouldn't be writing this one.

But it could potentially be a Captain America project as Eli Manning appeared holding a Captain Americs shield at the Marvel booth at NYCC, as Marvel followed up with the following tweet

@EliManning touched down at #MarvelNYCC and he's working with the @Giants on a special #MarvelComics] project! Stay tuned."

Eli Manning isn't mentioned in any of the NYCC panels or signings, so not entirely sure where he may appear, though Marvel Comcis does have the Next Big Thing Panel tomorrow.

MARVEL: Next Big Thing

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Room 405

This is it, True Believers – The panel you've all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today – including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Al Ewing (Resurrection of Magneto), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe), Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.), Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight) and Chip Zdarsky (Avengers Twilight) – give a behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's biggest books while peeling back the curtain on the future of the Marvel Universe. Filled to the brim with announcements, first-looks, and tantalizing teases (including a special look at the biggest Marvel Comics story of 2024), this is THE can't-miss Marvel panel of New York Comic Con! Don't forget to stay 'til the end for the one-of-a-kind giveaway (while supplies last!).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!