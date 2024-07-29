Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: david maisel, Ekos, elon musk

Elon Musk Calls Ekos, David Maisel's New Comics Universe, "Cool"

Elon Musk has used his social media platform X to say that the new comic book universe Ekos that launched at San Diego Comic-Con is "cool."

Elon Musk has used his social media platform X, not only to get Judge Dredd wrong, but also to say that the new comic book universe Ekos that launched at San Diego Comic-Con is "cool."

A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool looked at the origins of Ekos, a planned comic book from Aspen created by Michael Turner and Geoff Johns over twenty years ago, but that was never properly released. And how last year, the former chairman of Marvel Studios, David Maisel announced that he was plotting a new universe of stories from his Mythos Studios, with Aspen, focused on Ekos. And how that would go live this past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with a panel, a booth, an announcement and a giveaway, with David Maisel, Frank Mastromauro, Peter Steigerwald, Mark Roslan, JT Krul, and Alex Konat for the new Ekos Universe. The Hollywood Reporter then pretended they broke the news a week later, saying "Marvel Studios Founder Bringing His New Universe to Comic-Con". San Diego Comic-Con had Ekos-branded entry/exit badge scanners surrounding the convention and one of the larger booths, leading to a standing room only Ekos panel.

They announced that David Maisel's Mythos Studios, and Aspen Comics are launching a new entertainment universe called Ekos, which is inspired by the art and creations of artist Michael Turner and writer Geoff Johns. Ekos Volume 1 will be produced by Maisel, with cover art by Joe Quesada, Alex Ross, David Mack, J Scott Campbell, and other artists. The comic will be written by J.T. Krul, drawn by Alex Konat, inked by Mark Roslan, coloured by Peter Steigerwald, and lettered by Josh Reed. "The excitement around Ekos we saw this past week reminds me of the buzz that exploded when we brought Iron Man to San Diego Comic-Con in 2007, a year before the movie's release," said David Maisel. "We've put together an incredible dream team, and we cannot wait to show you the world of Ekos." – Frank Mastromauro and Peter Steigerwald, Co-Presidents of Aspen Comics.

Ekos Volume 1 will made up from Ekos' first three comics, including Ekos #1, that, compiled together, make up a 128-page graphic novel, and both formats will be available together side by side exclusively on Kickstarter, launching on the 10th of September. The Kickstarter pre-launch page went live just before the convention, rewarding signup with a digital print of an homage to Marvel's Civil War 1 variant cover by Michael Turner that includes the main Ekos characters. These prints were also available as a physical giveaway to those who came by the Aspen booth at Comic-Con, with over 5,000 given away through the show. Head of comics at Kickstarter, Sam Kusek said that Ekos "is going to be the graphic novel event of the year."

