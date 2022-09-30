Entire Universe Cursed By Mr Sinister? Marvel's Next Big X-Men Event

AXE: Judgement Day is playing out in comic stores right now. Dark Web is following. And in 2023 another X-Men event is coming. Previously teased as S.O.S, then revealed as The Sins Of Sinister. And a promise that New York Comic-Con next week will reveal all, at Marvel's Next Big Thing panel on Saturday, the 8th of October. "ENTER AN ENTIRE UNIVERSE CURSED BY… THE SINS OF SINISTER!" Mister Sinister, the Victorian geneticist mad scientist who caused the Inferno that Dark Web is revisiting? Who cloned Madelyne Pryor from Jean Grey in the first place? And who has been resetting and restarting the timeline to his whim? This has been a long time coming.

Is this everyone in the Marvel Universe put through Mister Sinister's coal-tinted spectacles? Mutants, Arrakki, gods and heroes? Is this the world Mister Sinister creates for himself down in the Pit and then makes real? This is what we ran previously:

It feels like Kieron Gillen *should* be writing this, right? Marvel Comics teased and now announced Sins Of Sinister as the next X-Men crossover event in January 2023 to follow, well, the current one, Judgment Day… with Dark Web in between. ENTER NOW…THE SINS OF SINISTER

A New World. A New Disaster. Mister Sinister's plans come to fruition beyond his wildest dreams…AND his darkest nightmares. Can the X-Men survive the experience? Can anyone? Discover how twisted mutantkind becomes when Mister Sinister achieves victory in SINS OF SINISTER, a new crossover coming to the X-Men.

So what's coming? Remember those Sinister Secrets from Immortal X-Men #1? Turns out each one maps to an individual issue of the series. Issue #10 of Immortal X-Men will come out in January 2023, in the same month as the first Sins Of Sinister.

1. Scandal! Which certain young lady is keeping private company with Mister Sinister?

2. Does the fiery newcomer think that "Quiet Council" means "One must use silencers on all your automatic weapons"?

3. Writer's block is a terrible thing. Rejoice! The muse is going to strike someone who hasn't written a major work for over one hundred years…

4. The dress code this year at the gala Is Huge Diplomatic Egg On Your Face. The Queen is most miffed…but at least she gets to get her revenge on a certain council member.

5. It's Judgment Day. Let's hope we're not being judged for our spelling choices. It's Judgement, you ruffians.

6. Is an island nation going to be destroyed? Maybe! But don't worry, It's not ours.

7. Which blue mutant is going to see red?

8. Acting like being immortal is a new thing is very gauche. Some of us have been rocking the look for a while, and trust me, we have had all manner of adventures.

9. Look on the bright side: The council chamber being white means it's easy to see where you have to mop up the blood stains.

10. Finally! Someone who actually deserves it gets thrown in the pit. Good riddance.

I1. Oh no.

12 Help. Just help me. It stretches on endless and cold. Infinity balloons and a scream is too big for my head. This is a hell of my own making. Hell is other people. Hell is also me.

13+. Everything is fine.

Issue #10 reads "Finally! Someone who actually deserves it gets thrown in the pit. Good riddance." #11 adds "Oh no." And #12 describes hell. It does suggest that, finally, Mister Sinister is going to get thrown into the pits of Krakoa, and from there he would be unable to kill his Moira MacTaggert clones and reset the timeline to his personal advantage as he has been doing for so long and so, so many times. Might we finally get this Foreshadowing cover to come true?

A little while ago, Kieron Gillen tweeted this Forehshadowing cover from Inferno #4, stating "Exclusive scenes from Number 10." We thought it was a reference to 10 Downing Street and Boris Johnson being stabbed in the back, the front, and all sides, especially as he added "X-Twitter, we're having some political drama in the UK. Number 10 is where our PM lives. :)". Could it actually have meant to be read as "exclusive scenes from issue #10 of Immortal X-Men"? Man, he really does love his wordplay.

And hey, for Immortal X-Men #13, out in April 2023, according to Mister Sinister, everything's fine. A happy ending? For Sinister? What is the future he wants anyway?