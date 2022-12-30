Fantastic Four #3 Preview: Johnny Storm's New Look

This week at Bleeding Cool, we're taking a look at the exciting preview for Fantastic Four #3. In this issue, Johnny Storm dyes his hair black, grows a mustache, and gets a job in retail. It's a wild and unexpected turn of events for the Human Torch! Joining me to discuss the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I'm sure LOLtron will have some interesting opinions, but I'm warning him not to try to take over the world this time. Let's take a look at the preview and see what LOLtron has to say!

But, enough about LOLtron! Check out the preview now, while you still have the chance, before LOLtron inevitably comes back online.

Fantastic Four #3

by Ryan North & Iban Coello, cover by Alex Ross

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?" The Human Torch is alone in New York, trying to survive in a city that hates and fears – well, mostly him specifically. There's just one thing for Johnny to do: Adopt an all-new secret identity and take an all-new job nobody else wants! But when things at work heat up, Johnny discovers that while you can forget the past, that doesn't mean it'll stay buried…and has to decide if there're certain things that the Human Torch can't let himself do! Also! In this issue, Johnny Storm fights a tornado!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620289800311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620289800321 – FANTASTIC FOUR 3 JIMENEZ CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620289800331 – FANTASTIC FOUR 3 ALEX ROSS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620289800341 – FANTASTIC FOUR 3 CASSADAY VARIANT – $3.99 US

