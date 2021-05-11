FCBD Preview: Lewis Trondheim & Joann Sfar's Dungeon Is Back

Free Comics Book Day (FCBD) will be held on Saturday, August the 14th in 2021, with up to fifty free comic books available to be picked up by customers and visitors to comic shops the world over. Bleeding Cool has a crystal ball-look at a number of the titles, three months ahead. And that includes the return of D&AD spoof Dungeon from 1998 by Lewis Trondheim, Joann Sfar and Boulet as Dungeon Is Back… previewwed below.

FCBD 2021 DUNGEON IS BACK

NBM

APR210032

(W) Lewis Trondheim, Joann Sfar (A/CA) Boulet

The epic saga spoof of Dungeons & Dragons and an inspiration to the likes of Adventure Time, is back with a highly anticipated all-new volume in the height of Dungeon's power coming in November!

In this preview: to reclaim the Dungeon that fell to the scheming William Delacour, the plan is simple: Marvin the dragon, Isis and Herbert the duck must find some magic 'fugus purit' and use it to dislodge the current occupants of the fortress. But is this really the Guardian's plan? Our heroes will have to fight against everyone to save the Dungeon. Meanwhile, will Marvin succeed in his engagement blast-of-firebreath 'Tong Deum'? Preview Material Rating: Teen

