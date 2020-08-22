Finally, A Black Batman? John Ridley, Nick Derington and DC Fandome

In September 2019, Bleeding Cool first reported that DC Comics was to give us a new black Batman to replace Bruce Wayne in the comic books., and then learnt it would be Luke Fox, son of Lucius Fox. We then learnt it would be would be written by John Ridley, screenwriter of 12 Years A Slave and part of 5G, or Generation Five, a publishing event led by publisher Dan DiDio to replace all the lead characters in the DC Universe and have them aged up, introducing a new generation to DC Comics. however, earlier this year, Dan DiDio was fired as publisher and 5G was pushed back. The shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic underlined this as 5G was shrunk from the mainstream DC Universe to, as we learnt, an imprint. But of course, none of this had been announced and some people still thought Bleeding Cool made it all up.

At the Batman Legacy panel at DC Fandome today, Jim Lee introduced John Ridley who talked about writing a new Batman series, with Nick Derington, bets known for his work on Mister Miracle, Batman Universe and Doom Patrol. The comic book will, as John Ridley put it "a slightly greater than 47% chance that he will be a person of colour" and that he will be using the comic to "delve into the Fox family" and that "Lucius Fox has been at Batman's side the longest." So… Luke Fox as Batman. Taken a while to get here.

John Ridley is lined up to write a Batman story in Batman: The Joker War Zone #1 with Luke Fox, out at the end of the month. Could this be the launch of the new Batman? Will it now be future-set? How wide ranging will be? And how much now for Luke Fox's first appearance in Batwing #19? And we got a cover from Jose Ladronn…

BATMAN THE JOKER WAR ZONE #1 (ONE SHOT) (JOKER WAR)

Written by: Various

Art by: Various

Cover Art by: Ben Oliver

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter!

Release Date: 9/29/2020 $5.99