Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Ben Grimm, fantastic four, ryan north, the thing

Finally We Get A Look At Ben Grimm, The Thing's Skeleton…

What... is Ben Grimm? How much of him is The Thing? In yesterday's Fantastic Four we finally got to see if he had a skeleton or not.

Article Summary Revelation of Ben Grimm's skeletal structure in Fantastic Four #17.

New time travel theories emerge with archaeological findings.

Fantastic Four's best run is compared to legends Byrne and Simonson.

Confirmation that The Thing is more than a pile of rocks or a suit.

What… is Ben Grimm? I'd always thought he was just an animated pile of rocks after the Fantastic Four transformation. A really good cosplay suit? Ulises Farinas and Steven Pays theorised something like this in this piece of fan art…

With big, solid bones for limbs, but none useable for his hands, with just his muscles holding it all together. We'd already seen what was inside Mister Fantastic in the original Secret Wars series, with stretchable bones as well as everything else.

Occasionally we have seen a little underneath The Thing's hide, as being pinky soft meat stuff.

But what about the bones? Aside from these anatomical cutaways from other licensed publishers, the canonicity of which is up in the air, we didn't have any answers.

That was until yesterday's Fantastic Four #17 by Ryan North and Carlos E. Gomez, part of what may be the best FF run since John Byrne or Walter Simonson.

With bones found in an archaeological dig that seemed somewhat out of place or time.

An d of course, because this is the Fantastic Four and the Marvel Universe, Occam's Razor states that this must be time travel. But not only that…

… the bones are from one of the Fantastic Four. Can anyone say causal time loop? Because whose bones are these? Well, there is one way to compare and contrast…

It's not the first time that Sue Storm has done this trick. But it is the first time when Ben Grimm has been along for the ride.

So, Ben Grimm? Not a pile of animated rocks, but also not just a "suit" over his previously existing skeleton. Because now it's official: The Thing of the Fantastic Four is just big-boned.

FANTASTIC FOUR #17

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230626

(W) Ryan North (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Alex Ross

When construction unearths something unexpected, Susan Storm is called in – not as a superhero but an archaeologist! But when the bones she uncovers – tens of thousands of years old, dating back to the first arrival of humans in the Americas – turn out to be female…and matching her build…and wearing the shredded and decayed remains of what appears to be BLUE FABRIC constructed of unstable molecules, she must accept the fantastic: Dr. Susan Storm is going to DIE deep in Earth's prehistory… …and that time is coming sooner than she might think! Also in this issue: an anniversary date for Reed and Sue! So Sue gets both inarguable evidence of her own death AND some romance. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!