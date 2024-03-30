Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga | Tagged: digital comics, Finding Camellia, manta, Sin Joye, webcomics

Finding Camellia: Manta Previews New Season of Hit Webcomic Series

Finding Camellia, the hit gender-bending fantasy romance webcomic series, is premiering its fourth season on March 30th at Manta Comics

Finding Camellia is one of Manta Comics' biggest hits, having won over readers worldwide, a gender-bending romance about a young woman taken from her family and forced to live as an aristocrat's son, embarking on a wild journey through a world of deceit and aristocracy as she digs deep to uncover the truth about her past and find her true self. The series began serialisation in 2021, and the fourth season begins on March 30th, with new chapters out every Saturday.

"Her life was nothing but lies. Camellia was just 12 when she was taken away from her mother in the slums and forced to live as the son of an aristocratic family. But under the layers of secrets and lies, she never forgets. She continues to struggle to be her true self again, to reclaim the life of Camellia.

Camellia Bale was abducted as a child from the streets by her biological father's family. There, her stepmother Anastasia forces Camellia to become "Camellius," posing as another son for the House of Bale in case their chronically ill eldest child, Kieran, should die. Though Camellia doesn't want to do this, she is made to believe that her own life and the life of her mother are at stake if she refuses.

Claude del Ihar is the heir to House Ihar; Claude is Kieran's best friend and the person who helps him travel north to cure his chronic illness. Claude's scathing sarcasm and love for practical jokes make him come across as cold, but he is very protective of his friends, especially Camellius. He doesn't understand why he has so many feelings towards the boy.

In the fourth season of Finding Camellia, she has uncovered the truth, and new mysteries emerge. Yet, she remains steadfast in her resolve to retaliate, reclaim her identity, and free herself from the shadows of the past with her beloved by her side."

Finding Camellia by Sin Joye is on the Manta site and app. The upcoming print edition is being published by Ize Press.

