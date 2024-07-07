Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Finish Lines, graphic novel, ya

Finish Lines, a New YA Graphic Novel by Sarah Broyles & Hanna Schroy

Finish Lines is a new YA graphic novel by Sarah Broyles and Hanna Schroy about a high school junior and her canouing grandfather.

Finish Lines is a new YA graphic novel by Sarah Broyles and Hanna Schroy about a high school junior who joins her grandfather for a locally famous canoe race in their home state of Texas.

Calista Brill at First Second has acquired world rights to Finish Lines, which will be co-edited with Nachie Marsham for publication in 2026. Hanna Schroy was represented by her agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management.

Hanna Schroy graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2017, and both wrote and drew the graphic novel Last Dance from Iron Circus Comics.

Sarah Broyles tweeted "So excited for our book! @elefluff"

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City, an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

The expansion of children and teenager graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century. What will they want to be reading in ten years, I wonder?

